Experts divided on oil firms’ Russia exit

Exxon Mobil said Tuesday that it would end its involvement in a large oil and natural gas project in Russia, joining Western oil companies like BP and Shell in acting after Russia invaded Ukraine.

While the pressure on multinational companies to divest builds, some question remains over whether the sales are a punishment or a gift to Russia, the DealBook newsletter said. With sanctions isolating the Russian economy, the most likely buyers of these assets are Russians. The financial hit that foreign companies will take could be seen as a boon for local buyers.

Simon Johnson, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management and the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, said that selling assets in Russia was still the right call because it was not just capital that would be withdrawn.

"For big projects in the energy sector, there is a lot of know-how involved from the side of the Western companies," Johnson said. "Foreign companies are pulling out the expertise, along with the market access and funding that they provide."

But Luke Patey, a senior researcher at the Danish Institute of International Studies who studied the impact of sanctions on Sudan, said that what happened there was not an encouraging precedent.

Western oil companies left Sudan in the early 2000s, he said, under pressure from activists, but they were quickly replaced with Chinese, Malaysian and Indian national oil companies. The Sudanese oil industry continued to expand, and the Sudanese government's abuses continued.

Patey sees a similar pattern playing out in Russia. Businesses run by U.S. or European firms could be turned over to Russian or Chinese operators.

"Western companies can be key investors and offer vital technology and expertise, but that doesn't mean Moscow can't muddle through," he said. "In some ways, it is a conscience-clearing exercise of Western investors that ultimately doesn't necessarily have a major impact on its target."