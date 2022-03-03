Failing pipe prompts panel meeting

An urgent Public Works Committee meeting was held Wednesday morning after Street Department Director Tom Bennett noticed an infrastructure problem at one of the city parks.

The Saracen Landing Splash Park, which made its debut at 611 Pullen Ave. in 2015, has begun to cave in. Bennett said, based on his investigation, a drain line, which is a 36-inch concrete pipe that extends down Pullen Avenue through the park into the lake, was corroded.

"Based on the profile build of this pipe, the belly of the pipe has totally corroded. It's down to natural dirt," he said. "What that does is when the hydraulic pressure builds up in the subsoil, that creates voids on the topsoil and creates a cave-in."

The splash park, which features more than 70 programmable high-flow jets, also features a pavilion that is built over the pipe. Bennett said he is very concerned that any further corrosion to the pipe would damage the pavilion.

"The pipe is approximately 20 feet deep which makes it impossible to open, cut and replace," said Bennett.

Bennett said that, using advanced technology, the city could line the pipe with material that hardens and preserves the pipe for at least 50 more years.

"We got the rain season coming and that season creates hydraulic pressures," said Bennett, who requested the issue be handled immediately.

The estimated cost to fix the pipe is around $95,000, which the city does not have the funds to cover.

Larry Matthews, Economic and Community Development director, said his office could assist with the finances using leftover tax funds.

"We have more than enough money left in the drainage fund to address the issue," he said. "I am in agreeance with the street department manager. When the rainy season hits, it will make it more difficult to work with and will probably deteriorate a lot faster with all the water going down the pipe."

Matthews said it is a major drainage system that needs to be handled immediately.

The chairman of Public Works, Council Member Ivan Whitfield, made a motion, which passed, to send the emergency request to the Pine Bluff City Council with legislation drawn up to waive competitive bidding.

Whitfield said he appreciated Bennett's aggressiveness in evaluating the problem.