Fayetteville residents help shape city’s plan for parks

FAYETTEVILLE -- Members of the public who came by the Fayetteville Public Library on Wednesday helped prioritize what kind of park projects the city should take on over the next decade.

The city is in the middle of developing a master plan to help guide park development over the next decade. The effort has been underway since 2018. The goal is to evaluate the city's existing park assets and identify areas for growth, improvement and preservation, according to the city website.

Boards placed outside the library's event center organized amenities by theme, and participants were asked to place stickers on the ones they liked most. For example, a board talking about natural areas had several stickers placed under "environmental conservation." A board covering quality, sustainable places had many stickers asking the city to expand parks in underserved areas.

Other boards included outdoor activities, gathering spaces and recreation. Having spots for organized meetups such as yoga, water play features for children and natural swimming areas garnered several stickers.

A 400-meter outdoor public track was among potential amenities participants could vote for. The Spark Foundation, a local organization working to increase community access to health and fitness opportunities, is advocating for such a track, said Carey Ashworth, the foundation's executive director.

"We're the track capital of the world, but we don't have a public track," she said, referring to the University of Arkansas' many indoor and outdoor track and field championships.

Runners now have to get creative to train in the city, Ashworth said. Many opt for parking lots for a flat surface. The city's trails provide options, but the city's hilly terrain can present challenges, she said.

Having a flat, looped track would allow children pursuing track and field to have a place to practice when school is out, Ashworth said. Additionally, older residents and residents of all abilities would have a guaranteed flat surface on which to get exercise, she said.

Pete and Margo Heinzelmann of Fayetteville said they were most interested in the city preserving natural areas with its park system. Pete Heinzelmann helped found the Fayetteville Natural Heritage Association, which works to protect natural areas in the city.

"Investing in natural conditions is important to Fayetteville," Pete Heinzelmann said. "We're going to get plenty more roads and plenty of more buildings, but these places -- the green spaces -- are turning into the most valuable places."

H.B. Fink of Fayetteville said he's an avid mountain biker, but he appreciates the variety of amenities serving a range of interests. The city's unique park system helps contribute to the quality of life, which encourages residents to stay or draws in visitors, he said.

"I guess my question is what can we do to enhance the parks system, to make it a little different, a little unique?" Fink said. "I've seen some things on here I wouldn't have thought of."

City park staff will compile the information from Wednesday's public session, past events and online surveys for a draft of the master plan, said Ted Jack, park planning superintendent. A draft should be ready in summer, and at that point, the city will solicit feedback in person and online on the direction of the plan, he said.

A final draft version should go before the City Council in October or November, Jack said.

"What we're trying to do is prioritize things and understand what people are looking for," he said.

More News

Imagine Tomorrow’s Parks

Fayetteville is gathering input to develop a master plan for parks. For more information or to provide input, go to:

http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/imagine