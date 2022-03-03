Former Hogs at NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Scouting Combine

WHAT 324 prospects go through medical and physical testing and interviews

WHERE Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

WHEN Through Sunday

TV NFL Network broadcasts live starting 3 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas Razorbacks CB Montaric Brown, WR Treylon Burks, OT Myron Cunningham, DT John Ridgeway and DE Tre Williams are participants. Former Razorback WR Mike Woods (Oklahoma) and Arkansas natives RB Pierre Strong (LR McClellan/South Dakota State) and WR Josh Johnson (Central Arkansas Christian/Tulsa) are also participants.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Testing day is on tap today at the NFL Scouting Combine for former University of Arkansas All-SEC receiver Treylon Burks, the hottest prospect among the five Razorbacks at the event in Indianapolis.

Burks was among the wide receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks who underwent medical exams and team interviews on Tuesday and media interviews on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium, which is in its final season as the long-time home of the combine, which is being bid out by the NFL in upcoming years.

The other former Razorbacks scheduled to participate are cornerback Montaric Brown, offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, defensive tackle John Ridgeway and defensive end Tre Williams.

Burks had one of the best years in school history for a wideout, with 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns, 12 total touchdowns, and a team-high 1,216 all-purpose yards. The 6-3, 225-pounder from Warren elected to opt out of the postseason, as the No. 21 Razorbacks wrapped a 9-4 campaign with a 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

Receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends will go through on-field testing today. Also today, Cunningham will be in the group undergoing media interviews. On-field workouts for offensive linemen and running backs will take place on Friday, the same day Ridgeway and Williams and the defensive linemen undergo media interviewing.

The group with Ridgeway and Williams will work out on the Lucas Oil turf along with the linebackers on Saturday.

The Ashdown High product Brown will be involved with the final grouping, defensive backs and specialists, who undergo medical exams and team interviews on Friday, media interviews on Sunday and on-field workouts on Sunday.

Brown, Cunningham and Ridgeway all participated in the Outback Bowl victory in Tampa, Fla. Williams also opted out after his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Dec. 19.