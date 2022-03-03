Get to know: 4-star DT Jamaal Jarrett

ESPN 4-star junior defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett is considering a spring visit to Arkansas because of his relationships with defensive line coach Deke Adams and assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones.

Jarrett, 6-6, 340 pounds, of Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley, has 20 other offers from school such as Alabama, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee.

ESPN also rates him the No. 16 defensive tackle, No. 214 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class and the No. 7 recruit in North Carolina.

Nickname: Big Jah or Jah

Favorite thing about playing on defensive line: Showing dominance and defeating the man in front of you

Coach Deke Adams is: A great guy and a really cool coach

Funniest football moment: Going all out in an Under Armour camp and slipping and my cleat came off

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball, graphic design and editing

I'm happiest when I: Eat

My mom is always on me to do: Great in my academics. No Cs in the house.

Favorite NFL player: Chris Jones and Cameron Jordan

Favorite music: Hip Hop, R&B, jazz instrumentals

Must-watch TV: Everybody Hates Chris

How would you spend $1 million: I’d buy my mom a house and thank her for everything she’s sacrificed for me. And then I’d give back to my community and school, and lastly I’d get me a house.

What super power would you choose if given the option: Teleportation, because if I ever run late I’d always be at the place right in time.

My two pet peeves are: Poor customer service and bad attitudes

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Jimmy Butler. I'd also want to ask him a lot about how he made it from the situations he grew up in.

My hidden talent is: I can do great art and edit videos

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Cookout, because Cookout loads you with a lot of food for cheap and they aren’t bad.

I will never ever eat: Taco Bell

Favorite junk food: Iced Honey Buns

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Oreo ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Fart-flavored jelly bean

My dream date is: Rihanna

I’m terrified of: I fear nothing and no man but God himself

Hobbies: Hanging out with my friends and listening to music

The one thing I could not live without is: My mom

Role model and why: My mother, because she’s always pushing herself to be great and pushes others around her to be great as well.

Three words to describe me: Tall, smart, kind