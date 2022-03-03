The world in brief: Government critics released in Burma

Government critics released in Burma

BANGKOK -- Several top Burmese celebrities who were detained for criticizing the army's seizure of power were released from prison Wednesday under pardons issued by the military government, state-run television reported.

All had been arrested for supporting the protest movement against last year's seizure of power by the military, which ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. They had been charged with incitement, which carries a possible three-year prison sentence, for encouraging government employees to join the protests.

The TV report said the reason for their release was so they could participate in nation-building through their work in the arts.

The report also said that Win Min Than, a popular blogger on beauty and fashion, received a pardon for her conviction for incitement but remained detained because she was also convicted of unlawful association.

More than 12,000 people have been arrested since the army takeover in February last year, and more than 9,400 remain in detention, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the U.S. and Britain.

S. African ruling clears Zulu coronation

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- A new Zulu king can be crowned in South Africa after a court settled a dispute Wednesday over whether the prince named as heir last year had a rightful claim to the throne.

A KwaZulu-Natal high court judge in the city of Pietermaritzburg ruled that Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini, the eldest surviving son of the late king, is the "undisputed successor to the throne."

The Zulu king has a largely ceremonial role in South Africa but holds great significance for the 12 million Zulus who make up the country's largest ethnic group. The king also inherits control over large portions of land and a significant fortune.

The battle over Prince Misuzulu's claim began last year with the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, who had held the throne since 1968. The king's will named one of his wives as Queen Regent of the Zulus, but she died a month after the king, leaving her son Prince Misuzulu to be named the king in waiting.

Two Zulu princesses said the late king's will had been forged and went to court to stop Misuzulu's coronation.

The judge ruled Misuzulu was the rightful heir, giving the go-ahead for South Africa to witness the first Zulu coronation in more than half a century and the first in the country's post-apartheid era.

However, the judge suspended the execution of the late king's will pending a court hearing to decide on its authenticity. King Zwelithini's fortune has been estimated at $20 million.

Finance probes of Spanish king shelved

MADRID -- Spanish prosecutors are shelving two investigations into alleged financial wrongdoing in Juan Carlos I's business dealings that prompted the former monarch to move from Spain to Abu Dhabi.

Prosecutors in the Spanish Supreme Court said Wednesday they didn't find evidence that could be prosecuted, because the monarch was protected by immunity until his abdication eight years ago and because any possible fraud fell out of the statute of limitations.

The probes allowed the recovery of about $5.6 million in fines and taxes for income that Juan Carlos had failed to declare to Spain's tax authorities, the prosecutors said.

One centered around a $72-million payment that was suspected to be a commission for the former monarch's mediation in a high-speed railway contract between the Saudi Arabian cities of Medina and Mecca. Prosecutors said they couldn't find a link between the "gift" given to Juan Carlos and the project, which was executed by a Spanish consortium.

In a statement, the former king's lawyer said that prosecutors had cleared the former king from "any illicit conduct susceptible to criminal reproach."

U.S. letting Sudanese, S. Sudanese stay

WASHINGTON -- People in the U.S. from Sudan and South Sudan can stay with temporary legal status to escape the conflict and natural disasters in their homelands, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cited political instability, unrest, and armed conflict as he approved a new designation of Sudan for what's known as temporary protected status and extended an existing one for neighboring South Sudan.

South Sudan has been designated for temporary protected status since 2011, and it has been extended in 18-month increments ever since. Sudan has been designated since 1997 and was re-designated to account for the recent military takeover of the government.

DHS noted that South Sudan faces increased violence from government security forces and armed groups and three years of widespread unprecedented flooding that has put millions at risk of famine in adding the country to the list of countries whose people have temporary protected status in the U.S.



