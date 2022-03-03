LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Guitarist Amy Garland strums solo show in Roland

Sarah Cecil performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Amy Garland performs a rare solo show at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

Garland, a native of Minden, La., took to singing, songwriting and left-handed guitar playing after moving to Little Rock and starting a social work career. She has played in a duo, has led a band under her own name, been a member of a female group, the Wildflower Revue, and has two albums of mostly self-penned songs. In 2018 she started a new creative enterprise, the Stone County Strap Co., at which she makes artistic guitar straps, leather bags and vintage sweaters. Her husband, Bart Angel, plays drums in Garland's band.

Cecil is a guitarist and singer from Little Rock who covers everything from country to punk and pop. She started playing guitar at age 6, but the performance bug didn't bite until 2011, when she saw Taylor Swift in concert.

Sarah Cecil performs Saturday at River Bottom Winery in Roland. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) ◼️ Sherwood's own David Adam Byrnes, named the 2021 country artist of the year at the Arkansas Country Music Awards, performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($15). William Clark Green, along with opening act Shaker Hymns, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($20) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

Green, a native of Eastland, Texas, is releasing his sixth album, "Baker Hotel," on March 25. The album's namesake is a hotel in Mineral Wells, Texas, that is a close copy of the Arlington Hotel in Hot Springs. The album, according to press materials, "is thematically and geographically based around the ebb and flow of small town America, with the exemplary tale of Mineral Wells and its once legendary/now abandoned hotel."

William Clark Green, on tour promoting his new album “Baker Hotel,” performs Saturday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Zack Knudsen) ◼️ Anderson East, along with opening act Aaron Raitiere, performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($20-$40); Walker Hayes performs a sold-out show at 8 p.m. Saturday $25-$149); Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional, along with opening act Sydney Sprague, performs a sold-out show at 9 p.m. Sunday ($39.50-$76.50); and Soulfly, along with opening acts 200 Stab Wounds, Pantheon and Morbid Visionz, perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday ($20) at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

◼️ Graham Wilkinson, Kalu James and Sydney Wright perform at 7 p.m. today ($10); Shamarr Allen performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($7); Holy Locust, Jude Brothers and Nick Hans perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10); and The White Water All Stars perform at 4 p.m. Sunday (free) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Huckleberry Jam, along with opening act Ryan Harmon, performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($10 standing room only) and "A Star Is Born," a Lady Gaga tribute show, will be held at 8:45 p.m. Sunday ($15; standing room $10 advance; $12 day of show) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

◼️ Nicky Parrish performs at 5:30 p.m. today and DALY and $taz perform from 7-8 p.m. Friday ($10) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs from 8-11 p.m. today; Rockey "Don" Jones performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and DJ Whiskey performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; Eli Adams performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; and DJ Stormi performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Tooter & Payton perform at 8 p.m. today, Mister Lucky performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Ed Bowman performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Billy Jeter performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8668; stonesthrow.com.

MAUMELLE

Greg Ward and the Good Time Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Magnolia Brown performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($7) and Agent Orange performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($12) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Tom Guarna and The Ted Ludwig Trio perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $30. (501) 425-1528; jazzatthejoint.org.

SHERWOOD

Lucky performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CABOT

The Joseph Logue Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive, Cabot, (501) 241-1151.

CADDO VALLEY

Ronnie Bear performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big County Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632; bettysbigcountrydance.com.

CAMDEN

The Kyle Thompson Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Buh Jones performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Smokey Emerson performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

◼️ The Chris Baker Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Tyler Kinch performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Markus Pearson performs at 8:30 p.m. today, South of Saturn performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Covington Creek performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ Highway 124 performs at 9 p.m. Saturday and Kyle Bruich, Darren Barry and Tera Lynne Fister perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Monday at TC's Midtown Grill, Conway, (501) 205-0576.

EL DORADO

Monty Russell performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Chris Canterbury performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

◼️ Tab Benoit performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St. El Dorado. Tickets range from $30 to $45. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Grouper, with opening act Rode House, perform a sold-out show at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Momentary, 507 SE E St., Bentonville, (479) 418-5700; themomentary.org.

◼️ Circa Sacre, a contemporary circus that blends acrobatics, dance and music, performs at 7 p.m. today ($18-$35) and The Clark Gibson Quartet, with guest vibraphonist Nick Mancini, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($33-$55) at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

◼️ Squirrel Flower, with opening act Tenci, performs at 8:30 p.m. today ($14); Earl & Them performs for happy hour at 6 p.m. Friday ($8) and Hayefield, with opening act The Matt Williams Band, perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday ($10); and 49 Winchester performs at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday ($15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, (479) 442-4226; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

◼️ Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.

FORT SMITH

The Josh Abbott Band, with opening act Corey Kent, performs at 8 p.m. today (tickets range from $20-$40) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Larry B's 70's Soul & Funk Experience performs at 2 p.m. Sunday ($25). (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

"The Incredible Freddie Mercury Tribute," will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501)627-4075. Tickets range from $5 to $250 at Eventbrite.com.

◼️ The East End Band performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at The Taphouse Club, 816 Albert Pike Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 651-0827.

◼️ Chris Johns performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Copper Penny, 711 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com.

◼️ Mark Owens performs from 5-9 p.m. Friday at Crosswalk Bar & Grill, 2714 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 463-9463.

◼️ Sensory 2 performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday; The Shari Bales Band perform from 9-11:55 p.m. Saturday; and Tommy Mars performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Jimmy Lewis & 8 Second Ride perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is $5. (501) 624-5455; boogiesbar.com.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and The Juice performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the Fountain Room at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Scott Vise, RJ Coulombe and Patti Savage will preside over an open mic/jam night from 7-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

◼️ Adair Park, a pocket size downtown park at 358 Central Ave., will host concerts from 6-9 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, beginning Friday and continuing through Oct. 29. On Friday mornings, a listing of the weekend performers will be posted on the Parks & Trails website (cityhs.net/parks) and Facebook (facebook.com/HotSpringsParksTrails). Musicians who are interested are encouraged to fill out the Adair Park Concert Series application at cityhs.net/adairconcert.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Rick McKean performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Fonkey Donkey performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

◼️ Organized Chaos performs from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Ziggy's, (the former location of a Regions Bank branch) 110 Calella Road, Hot Springs Village. Admission is free.

MAGNOLIA

JT Lee performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Glen Parker performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

Mama Tried performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Tooter & Payton perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St., Morrilton. Admission is $5. (501) 354-8937.

MOUNTAIN HOME

Justin Larkin performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Erin Walters performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rapp's Barren Brewing Co., 601 S. Baker St., Mountain Home, (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com.

PINE BLUFF

Bluesboy Jag and Learning to Crawl perform for the Port City Blues Society at 8 p.m. Saturday at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Admission is $5. Jag will play his handmade cigar box guitar, backed by Dan Fullerton on bass and harmonica and Darrell Johnson on drums. (870) 850-7887; jagshouse.com.

◼️ Damon Tolbert and Recovery perform from 5-8 p.m. Friday for PB Center Live@5 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Admission is $10, $5 for ASC members. (870) 536-3375; asc701.org

POSTPONEMENTS

Ray Wylie Hubbard, who was to have performed at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Temple Live in Fort Smith, postponed the show due to the threat of winter weather, until 8 p.m. March 11. templelive.com.

TICKETS

Greta Van Fleet, along with opening acts Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands, perform Nov. 2 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, ranging from $39.50 to $79.50, go on sale at noon Friday at the arena box office and ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Cody Johnson performs at 7 p.m. June 25 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, from $45 to $110, go on sale at noon Friday at amptickets.com or at (479) 443-5600.

◼️ One Republic, along with opening act Needtobreathe, performs Aug. 9 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers and tickets, ranging from $35 to $149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com or at (479) 443-5600.

MAGIC SPRINGS SHOWS

Part of the 2022 summer schedule of shows at the Hot Springs theme park has been announced: