DEAR HELOISE: As a friendly reminder to all who believe in recycling, check with your local vendor to receive specific instructions.

Here are a few hints:

• Wash and dry everything after using and before recycling.

• Break down boxes; no food in or on them.

• Don't stuff one into another; keep separate.

• No Styrofoam, mixed material packaging, electronics or plastic bags.

• Wash out your recycling receptacle frequently.

Please do these simple things to keep our landfills free of unnecessary waste. If you don't have recycling in your area, be an advocate and research ways you can recycle.

-- Pat, Springfield, Ill.

DEAR HELOISE: Whenever I have overnight guests I like to start breakfast in the slow cooker before I go to bed. I leave it on the kitchen counter with a stack of bowls and spoons. Then everyone can get up on their own schedule, help themselves to a warm hearty breakfast, and leave the rest for the late risers. And everyone wakes up to a wonderful aroma.

Here's my favorite overnight guest recipe.

Crockpot Breakfast Apple Cobbler

4 tart apples, peeled and chopped

¼ cup brown sugar

1 cup granola cereal

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons butter

Dash of cinnamon

Combine all ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on low overnight. Serve with a little milk.

-- Ann S., Houston

DEAR HELOISE: So that I can enjoy my Christmas ornaments all year, I hang my special ones. Ornaments like national park ones and those given by special family members are hanging in the 10 windows on our first floor. Thus, my husband and I remember the national park visits and our grandchildren when looking at them. Thanks for all your helpful hints.

-- Cyndi C., via email

DEAR HELOISE: I have recently bought a few more houseplants, but with the different watering requirements, I could not remember when I watered last. My husband and I enjoy ice creams on a stick. I save the sticks, and as I water each plant, I write the date on the stick to keep me organized. Now it is so easy to see when the next watering date should happen. Some plants need every three days, others seven. This information is also written on the stick. My plants are now happy and thriving. Plus, it's a good excuse to eat more ice cream. Love your column. Thank you for all your great tips.

-- Phyllis, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I always make a shopping list and invariably forget to take it to the market with me. Now I take a picture of it with my smartphone as I add to it, and when I shop, it's there on my phone.

-- Bob D'Amato, San Bernardino, Calif.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com