Hog bats wake up in Mavericks rout

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks finally got a hit with the bases loaded, triggering a five-run fourth inning and an offensive explosion that propelled the Hogs to a 15-3 romp over Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday.

The University of Arkansas tallied season highs in runs and hits (15), and had their two biggest scoring innings of the season in a game that lasted 4 hours and 2 minutes before a crowd of 10,326 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks’ seven-run fifth alone exceeded their previous game-high total of six runs, which they scored in a 6-4 win over Louisiana-Lafayette to wrap up the Round Rock Classic.

“It was good to see our team really kind of bounce around and get after it tonight,” Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. “It was a little different mindset. We had a lot of discussions the last couple of days just about playing harder and just the way we go about things.”

“Man, they took it to heart today. Really good pre-game, and you could tell they didn’t care who we were playing. They were ready to get after it.” Arkansas (5-2), which had seven consecutive hits to open the fifth inning, improved its team batting average 29 percentage points to .242 after starting the day mired at .213.

Chris Lanzilli provided the ice-breaker, a two-run double into the left-field corner that snapped Arkansas’ 0 for 11 start with the bases loaded and gave the Hogs a 6-2 lead.

“When Lanzilli doubled into the corner and put us up four, that was like maybe the first big game-separator we’ve had this year,” Van Horn said.

The Razorbacks were just getting warmed up.

Brady Slavens, Michael Turner and Peyton Stovall all hit home runs, with Slavens’ being a tape-measure job that hit on top of the Hunt Center to get the fourth-inning onslaught started.

“I saw a changeup that I felt like I could put a pretty good swing on and I put a good swing on it, hit it pretty good,” Slaven said. “It felt like it kind of loosened us up a little bit. A lot of us have been playing just a little too tight lately. It just shows how capable our offense can be.” Lanzilli’s big hit came after Robert Moore drew a two-out walk, the Hogs’ third of the year with the bases full.

Turner went 3 for 3 with 3 RBI, and his home run in the fifth was a no-doubt laser shot.

“He started me out with a slider and then I had a pretty good feeling he was going to go fastball right away,” Turner said. “The scouting report was saying he was missing arm-side a lot with that, so it was kind of what I expected and I put a good swing on it.” Turner agreed with Slavens that it was time for the Arkansas bats to awaken.

“We saw in the fall that this offense is going to be special this year,” he said. “It didn’t start out like we expected, but things like that, I think a game like today is definitely going to loosen everybody up a little bit. You could see after a big hit like that, it’s contagious.” Moore, Lanzilli, Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory all added two hits, and Lanzilli provided a season-high three RBI.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the first on Cayden Wallace’s one-out walk and Moore’s double.

The Mavericks (2-7) tied it off Mark Adamiak in the second on Grant Goldston’s two-out single. They took a 2-1 lead against Heston Tole in the fourth as Eduardo Rosario doubled and came in on Devin Hurdle’s RBI ground out. However, the Mavericks played shoddy defense, with four errors that contributed to extra bases in the big fourth and fifth innings and an unearned run.

Goldston went 3 for 3 to pace the Mavericks.

The big innings made a winner of lefty Evan Taylor (1-0), who pitched two clean innings in the fourth and fifth with two strikeouts.

“He’s not just a left-handed specialist, but that’s how we’ve used him so far this season,” Van Horn said. “He gets righties out fine. He can get that slider under their hands and throws that heavy sinker that can get ground balls. He can also bust you pretty good with the fastball.

“But yeah, when he got through the first inning, Coach [Matt] Hobbs and I are like, ‘We need to let him go back out. See if he can do that again.’ ” Slavens’ one-out home run off right-hander Jackson Gordon (0-1) evened the game at 2-2. Battles followed with a single and Turner laced an opposite-field single that left fielder Jack Lombardi misplayed into a run-scoring error to give the Razorbacks a 3-2 lead and knock Gordon out of the game.

Gregory and Stovall walked to load the bases for Wallace, who hit an infield fly to second base, dropping the Razorbacks to 0 for 11 with the bases loaded. After Moore’s RBI walk, Lanzilli jumped on a 3-0 pitch from Cam Fowler to bring in two more runs.

The Mavericks’ fifth-inning nightmare was the kind of bonanza Arkansas had been seeking. Battles singled to open the frame and Turner hit his first Arkansas homer, a 379-foot shot off the glass on the second level of the Hunt Center. Gregory doubled and advanced on a fielding error, then Stovall hit a shot to center that just cleared the wall out of the reach of a leaping Harrison Denk for a 398-foot homer, Stovall’s first as a collegian and his first RBI.

Wallace, Moore and Lanzilli all followed with singles, the last a run-scoring knock for Lanzilli that gave Arkansas seven straight hits and an 11-2 lead.

Up next

SE LOUISIANA AT NO. 6 ARKANSAS

WHEN 3 p.m. Friday

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 5-2, SE Louisiana 4-5

PITCHERS Arkansas: TBA; SE Louisiana TBA

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

SHORT HOPS Arkansas improved to 1 for 13 with the bases loaded after starting the day 0 for 10, leaving Texas A&M as the last SEC team to be hitless in that situation. … Michael Turner’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the fifth inning was the first SF of the season for the Razorbacks. … Arkansas RHP Gabriel Starks induced a 1-2-3 double play off the bat of Devin Hurdle after allowing a run in the eighth inning. … Drake Varnado had his first career at-bat and Max Soliz Jr. and Brady Tygert made their collegiate debuts for the Razorbacks. Soliz had an RBI double in his second at-bat. Tygert pitched a scoreless seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts after allowing a pair of singles.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

FRIDAY SE Louisiana, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY SE Louisiana, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

