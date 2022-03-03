Hogs’ track teams set NCAA entries

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's and men's track and field teams have a combined 28 entries in 19 events for the NCAA Indoor Championships, which will be held March 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala., it was announced Wednesday.

The Razorbacks' No. 2-ranked women's team, which won the last two NCAA meets held in 2019 and 2021 -- the 2020 meet was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic -- leads the field with 17 entries in 10 events.

Texas, ranked No. 3, has 16 entries in nine events and No. 1 Florida (12) and No. 4 LSU (11) each have entries in eight events.

Arkansas' Lauren Gregory is entered in the 3,000 and 5,000 meters; Jada Baylark in the 60 and 200; and Jayla Hollis in the 200 and 60 hurdles.

Other qualifiers for the Razorbacks are Elien Vekemans and Nastassja Campbell in the pole vault; Shafiqua Maloney and Quinn Owen in the 800; Britton Wilson, Morgan Burks-Magee and Rosey Effiong in the 400; Joanne Reid in the 200; and Daszay Freeman in the 60 hurdles.

Arkansas will run in both relays and has the leading times in the 1,600 relay and distance medley.

The 1,600 relay set a collegiate record in running 3:24.09 at the SEC Championships last Saturday.

Maloney and Wilson go into the meet ranked No. 2 in the 800 and 400 and Vekemans is No. 4 in the vault.

Arkansas' No. 2-ranked men's team has 11 entries -- tied for the lead with Texas Tech -- in nine events.

Ayden Owens ranks No. 1 in the heptathlon for the Razorbacks. Amon Kemboi is No. 4 in the 3,000 and Kieran Taylor and John Baker are No. 5 in the 800 and long jump.

The Razorbacks' 1,600 relay is ranked No. 4 and their distance medley No. 12.

Kemboi also is entered in the 5,000. Arkansas' other entries include James Benson in the 400; Phillip Lemonious in the 60 hurdles; Daniel Spejcher in the heptathlon; and Ryan Brown in the long jump.