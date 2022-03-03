



Happy birthday (Mar. 3): This year is one big joy-refresher. Committing to a future event will focus and sharpen you and you'll spend many months preparing. When you're true to your vision, the financial side of things will come together eventually. A performance will lead to new opportunities. You'll get to a position in which you can enlist friends.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have the support of those in your circle, but outside influence is needed too, and will soon be the key to your success. Seek new allies and mentors.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are many reasons to spend time with people who appreciate you for who you really are. You know all too well how exhausting it is to constantly edit yourself. Filter-free social connection is heartening.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There are a few things you and your loved one don't agree on, which is why it's so important to unite in the matters on which you do agree. Nothing needs to be changed, only accepted.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): One opportunity ends; another opens. Stay focused on the big picture and details will sort themselves out. Interesting matches will be made; new relationships will take form.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Happiness is ... an open schedule. You're already committed today, but you can give yourself a commitment-free day in the future with a little planning. Make no promises about the future. Plan to make no plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The artist Robert Zend said, "There are too many people and too few human beings." And yet you may disagree, as everywhere you go you encounter lovely humanity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): An endeavor will show off your skill. You will remain in firm control, yet simultaneously soar with a sense of freedom. You know what you're doing, but they can't predict it. The effect is mesmerizing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your comic instinct is hot today. You notice what's funny and call it out. If you have a good audience, you'll get the laugh. But if you don't, save the story for later because your people will love it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're willing to be inconvenienced for a task of significance. That this is above and beyond what anyone is expecting of you is precisely what makes it the best use of your time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Time and time again, people underestimate the fragility of the human ego. You've known both sides of this, and it's why you're so very careful with someone's feelings today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A shift in your role will be evident. Maybe you are graduating, or the opposite ... starting at the bottom again as you learn a new skill. Flexibility and grace are your hallmarks.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Those who ignore the signs are either asleep, delusional or illiterate. You're hyperalert and curious today and will make it your job to seek, find and interpret all signals to the best of your ability.

POWER TRIFECTA

Mars, Pluto and Venus are a powerful trio aligning in Capricorn to focus on creating systems that get results. The conjunctions land in the first moments of a new moon cycle. Today’s potentials include: stark realizations, life-changing declarations and the sort of brilliant planning sessions that culminate with a shift of destiny.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’ve been cursed with a highly dysfunctional and all-around horrible personality. I try to be happy, and I’m told that I’m funny, but inwardly I’m always complaining. The worst part is that I didn’t realize how negative I am inside until I had a child. I see the same qualities in her — constant complaining and whining, overly sensitive and never satisfied — and she is only 10. I feel like celebrating my birthday on a different day so maybe I’ll become someone else.”

A: You could celebrate your birthday on a different day, but it would be far more empowering to find reasons to accept and like yourself — and by extension, appreciate the same qualities in your daughter. You’re sensitive, smart and funny. Embrace it. You see ways the world needs to change and you’re not afraid to call it out. The next step is to do something that helps to soothe the situation… and maybe it’s as simple as cracking a joke, as you do, only give to yourself instead of turning on yourself next time. You are doing your best to alleviate the tension of life. Start by going easier on yourself.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: “This American Life” host and producer Ira Glass is credited with inventing a style of storytelling that has gone on to influence hundreds and thousands of creatives, especially those in the medium of podcasting. Pisces natives have the superpower of deep empathy and can usually relate to a wide range of personalities. Glass uses his gifts to bridge gaps, increase understanding, and entertain.



