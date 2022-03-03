Hurricane construct an easy victory

SHERIDAN -- Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift wasn't looking for style points Wednesday afternoon when his defending Class 5A champions took the court at Sheridan's Yellowjacket Arena in the first round of the 5A State Tournament.

He got them anyway.

Jonesboro, ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 in Class 5A by the Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette, dominated with a 65-26 victory over Hot Springs.

It was a win that included a running clock throughout the fourth quarter after Jonesboro (25-3) took a 50-18 lead into the final quarter.

All of which was fine for Swift.

"We got to play everybody," Swift said. "We brought 14, and we played 14. It was perfect."

Swift said he knows not to expect perfection in the opening game of any state tournament, even as a favorite against Hot Springs, the No. 4 seed from the 5A-South.

"You're just worried," Swift said. "Are we going to be too amped? Are the shots not going to fall today? Anything that could go wrong could possibly go wrong today. It was really good to see that first shot go in."

Swift said Jonesboro's game plan against Hot Springs was not to worry so much about their first shot, but to make sure the Trojans didn't score second-chance points and cause turnovers.

Mission accomplished on both counts.

"I thought the backboards were the best thing we did tonight," Swift said.

Jonesboro broke away from an early 4-4 tie to outscore Hot Springs 19-2 to take a 23-6 lead after one quarter, and the Hurricane led 34-16 at halftime.

Quion Williams led Jonesboro with 16 points, but he was surrounded by six other scoring contributors: Jessie Washington (13), Isaac Harrell (8), Amarion Wilson (7), Devarious Montgomery (6) and Kavon Pointer (6).

Fourteen Jonesboro players suited up, and 14 saw action.

Hot Springs (15-13) was led by Jabari West's 10 points.

MARION 65,

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 41

Jayden Forrest scored 22 points to lead Marion (20-10) to a victory over Hot Springs Lakeside (18-8)

Marion advances to play Russellville tonight at 8:30 in the first game of the quarterfinals.

Senior Jordan Mills scored 12 for Lakeside, which trailed 37-22 at the half and 51-35 after three quarters.

LAKE HAMILTON 64,

WEST MEMPHIS 54

Lake Hamilton outscored West Memphis 19-7 in the third quarter to build a 20-point lead, and the No. 2 seed from the 5A-South fended off a 29-point fourth-quarter charge by the Blue Devils.

Lake Hamilton (22-6) advances to play Little Rock Parkview (24-3) in Friday's 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal.

West Memphis (16-11) scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, and cut the lead to 57-49 in the final two minutes, but Lake Hamilton pulled away behind Zac Pennington (23 points) and Demtrius Sharp (21).

Kiearras Townsend led West Memphis with 13 points. Kobe Williams scored all 10 of his points in the second half. Chico Washington also scored 10 for West Memphis.