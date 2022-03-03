Sections
I-30 project requires downtown LR detour

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:49 a.m.
Members of a construction crew work on steel beams Wednesday near President Clinton Avenue in Little Rock. The section of Clinton Avenue below Interstate 30 will be closed through early April to allow for the hanging of the steel beams as part of the $1 billion 30 Crossing project, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Traffic will be detoured to East Third Street via Mahlon Martin Street and River Market Avenue. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)


The section of President Clinton Avenue below Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock has closed and will require a detour through early April to allow the hanging of structural steel as part of the $1 billion 30 Crossing project, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

President Clinton Avenue is closed between Sherman and Mahlon Martin streets. Traffic on President Clinton Avenue has been directed to use East Third Street via Mahlon Martin Street and River Market Avenue to detour around the closure.

A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional information about the project.


  photo  A map showing a downtown LR detour.
  


Print Headline: I-30 project requires downtown LR detour

