In filing, panel alleges wrongdoing by Trump, allies

WASHINGTON -- The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a "criminal conspiracy" to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about it and pressured state officials to overturn the results.

The committee made the claims in a filing in response to a lawsuit by Trump adviser John Eastman.

Eastman, a lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the election, is trying to withhold documents from the committee as it investigates the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The committee argued that there is a legal exception allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes.

"The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States," the committee wrote in a filing submitted in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California.

Representatives of Trump and Eastman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 221-page filing marks the committee's most formal effort to link the former president to a federal crime, though the actual import of the filing is not clear since lawmakers do not have the power to bring charges on their own and can only make a referral to the Justice Department.

The department has been investigating last year's riot but has not given any indication that it is considering seeking charges against Trump. However, a criminal referral to the Justice Department against Trump and his allies could put pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to take up the case.

The filing lays out an account of the plot to overturn the election, which included false claims of election fraud and plans to put forward pro-Trump "alternate" electors, pressure various federal agencies to find irregularities and ultimately push Vice President Mike Pence and Congress to exploit the Electoral Count Act to keep a losing president in power.

"As the president and his associates propagated dangerous misinformation to the public," the filing said, Eastman "was a leader in a related effort to persuade state officials to alter their election results based on these same fraudulent claims."

"The evidence supports an inference that President Trump and members of his campaign knew he had not won enough legitimate state electoral votes to be declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential election during the January 6 Joint Session of Congress, but the President nevertheless sought to use the Vice President to manipulate the results in his favor," the filing states.

It also made reference to a recent ruling in a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., in which U.S District Judge Amit Mehta found that it was "plausible to believe that the president entered into a conspiracy with the rioters on Jan. 6, 2021."

"In addition to the legal effort to delay the certification, there is also evidence that the conspiracy extended to the rioters engaged in acts of violence at the Capitol," the filing said.

On Tuesday, the State Bar of California announced an investigation into Eastman over whether he engaged in conduct that violated California law and ethics rules.

An Eastman memo to Trump suggested that Pence could reject electors from certain states. Eastman also participated in a briefing for nearly 300 state legislators, during which he told the group that it was their duty to "fix this, this egregious conduct, and make sure that we're not putting in the White House some guy that didn't get elected," according to the committee.

The brief filed Wednesday was in an effort by the committee to rebut attorney-client privilege claims made by Eastman in order to withhold records from congressional investigators.

The judge in the case has already denied a request from Eastman to shield nearly 19,000 emails from the committee, saying congressional investigators have the authority to see the messages and that the First Amendment does not protect his communications. Eastman has so far turned over about 8,000 of the emails.

"The Select Committee is not conducting a criminal investigation," Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee's Democratic chairman, said in a statement. "But, as the judge noted at a previous hearing, Dr. Eastman's privilege claims raise the question whether the crime-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege applies in this situation."

The filing also details excerpts from the committee's interviews with several top Trump aides and members of Pence's team, including Chief of Staff Marc Short and chief counsel Greg Jacob.

The committee said it found evidence that Trump sought to obstruct an official proceeding -- in this case, the certification of the election results -- by trying to strongarm Pence to delay the proceedings so there would be additional time to "manipulate" the results.

In a Jan. 6, 2021, email exchange between Eastman and Jacob, Eastman pushes for Pence to intervene in his ceremonial role of overseeing the certification of the electoral votes.

Jacob replies: "I respect your heart here. I share your concerns about what Democrats will do once in power. I want election integrity fixed. But I have run down every legal trail placed before me to its conclusion, and I respectfully conclude that as a legal framework, it is a results-oriented position that you would never support if attempted by the opposition, and essentially entirely made up."

He added, "And thanks to your bull****, we are now under siege."

In other transcripts released as part of the filing, former senior Justice Department official Richard Donoghue described trying to convince Trump that claims of election fraud were fiction.

"I told the President myself that several times, in several conversations, that these allegations about ballots being smuggled in a suitcase and run through the machines several times, it was not true, that we had looked at it, we looked at the video, we interviewed the witnesses, and it was not true," he said.

At one point, Donoghue said, he had to reassure Trump that the Justice Department had investigated a report that someone had transported a tractor-trailer full of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. The department found no evidence to support the allegation, Donoghue said.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker, Farnoush Amiri and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press; and by Luke Broadwater and Alan Feuer of The New York Times.