• Lori Lightfoot, Chicago's mayor, was persuaded by the entreaties of 33 aldermen and sent "an unambiguous message" in suspending the city's Sister Cities relationship with Moscow in reaction to the Russian war on Ukraine, while among Chicago's 27 remaining partners is Kyiv, Ukraine.

• Anthony Twiggs, 67, of Minnesota, who tried for years to prove that the leather aviator's helmet he inherited from his mother was really the one Amelia Earhart wore on a flight across the Atlantic in 1928, finally won out, selling the item at auction for $825,000.

• Gary Bailey, a Louisiana sheriff's deputy, responded to calls about a bull on the loose in Shreveport, only to be trampled and gored in the leg when he tried to capture it, but he's recovering and the job was completed by actual cowboys.

• Alexander Jerich, 20, of Lake Worth, Fla., pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and reckless driving charges and awaits sentencing after burning tire marks across a just-unveiled gay Pride streetscape with his dad's pickup while participating in a political rally.

• David Jordan, a state senator from Greenwood, Miss., secured $150,000 from the state and Leflore County approved contracts for a sculptor to create a statue of Emmett Till, the Black teenager whose 1955 lynching became a catalyst for the civil-rights movement.

• Paula Nickelson, a 22-year veteran of Missouri's Health and Senior Services Department, was named acting director and thereby sidestepped the need for state Senate confirmation after senators rejected the previous appointee amid backlash over covid-19 policies and abortion.

• Jamie Schwartz, 42, a former campaign manager for a Cincinnati congressman, was sentenced to two years in prison after admitting he embezzled $1.4 million from the war chest, saying his life became a lie as "my behavior became worse and worse."

• Ron DeSantis, Florida's governor, admonished a group of students for wearing masks at an indoor news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa, saying it was time to stop what he called "this covid theater," letting out a sigh and shaking his head.

• Tim Kaine, a U.S. senator from Virginia who contracted covid-19 in 2020 and still has mild symptoms, said the 24/7 tingling sensation "feels like all my nerves have had like five cups of coffee" as he introduced legislation aiming to improve understanding of long covid.