Judge seals documents in trial of ex-deputy accused of fatally shooting Arkansas teen Hunter Brittain

A circuit court judge filed an order Wednesday sealing documents in the case of a former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy accused of recklessly killing teen Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop June 23.

Judge Barbara Elmore filed the order at 4:19 p.m., two hours after an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter requested physical copies of court documents from the Lonoke County circuit clerk. The order also came after multiple attempts by a Democrat-Gazette reporter to obtain the documents via phone and email in recent weeks.

Michael Davis was charged with felony manslaughter Sept. 17 after an Arkansas State Police investigation. Davis faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted, for the shooting of Brittain, 17, during the early morning traffic stop.

The shooting has made national headlines and gained the attention of civil-rights activists, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, who spoke at Brittain's funeral. Brittain's family also has retained attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacobs, who have been involved in high-profile homicide cases that include George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery.

Decisions from Elmore regarding several motions made by defense attorney Robert Newcomb are likely sealed in the documents.

Newcomb has filed a request to make the jury anonymous, something that has rarely been done in Arkansas but has been granted in other high-profile cases nationally in recent years. In his request, Newcomb noted "a tremendous amount of public interest in the case," national attention and mass demonstrations within the community.

Sealing the case is "in the interest of justice," Elmore wrote in the two-sentence order. She noted that neither of the counsels objected to the case being sealed.

Reached Wednesday evening, Newcomb told the Democrat-Gazette he had no objections to Elmore's decision to seal the documents. Attempts to reach special prosecutor Jeff Phillips late Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Elmore refused to respond to a handwritten note from the Democrat-Gazette asking for more detail about her "interest of justice" explanation, according to Lonoke County Attorney Allen Dodson. The letter was passed to Elmore by a clerk moments after the order was filed.

Dodson said the judge also declined to respond to a portion of the note in which the Democrat-Gazette argued the documents were requested prior to the case being sealed and therefore made them public at the time of the request.

John Tull, a Little Rock attorney who works with the Arkansas Press Association, said cases get sealed from time to time but said it is unusual.

"I do have a deep respect for Judge Elmore, and she comes at this from a criminal background that I don't have," Tull said Wednesday.

He said often times a record is sealed because there is a real concern that a jury or a fair trial is at risk.

"I don't know what the judge found, and I could better assess it if I knew exactly why the record was sealed," Tull said.

Tull said it is surprising that it seems the decision was made without a motion filed by the defense or prosecution.

"I am always on the side of transparency," he said. "In a case like this, readers need to know that it is a fair trial and need to know what is going on so they can best assess the justice system."

People from Lonoke County have interest in the case because of the "horrendous event" that occurred, Tull said.

"There is even more reason for transparency, both for the defendant and the victims, making sure that the case is prosecuted correctly," Tull said.

Also removed from public view is the judge's opinion on an expert witness whom Newcomb has requested to use. Newcomb's request brought some criticism from Phillips. Most recently, Phillips filed a motion of continuance Monday.

The docket report also was removed from online Wednesday evening. The report logs every time a motion, order or other communications, such as email, are entered into the case file. For cases that aren't sealed, a document is uploaded to each log.

A screenshot captured earlier by the Democrat-Gazette shows file attachments stopped being uploaded to the case Feb. 15.

There were 28 entries made to the docket between Feb. 15 and Feb. 28, all of which failed to include attached documents. Prior to Feb. 15, there were 39 entries made to the case file and only five of those did not include documents.

An order was entered into the docket Feb. 17 with the title "Order on motions and jury instructions."

A clerk told the Democrat-Gazette that none of the documents were available in the case when contacted during the week of Feb. 15. When a reporter questioned the clerk's statement, the reporter was transferred to a line that disconnected the call.

A call by the newspaper to Deseria Blair, Lonoke County's court administrator and an assistant to Elmore, about the documents went unanswered last week. An email sent Feb. 24 to Blair and Elmore requesting copies of documents from the case was never answered.

Other documents filed include exhibits and subpoenas issued to about a dozen individuals, including Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley. Multiple Arkansas State Police and Cabot Police Department employees are included in the subpoenas.

Elmore openly criticized previous communication Newcomb had with the Democrat-Gazette during a Jan. 21 status hearing.

It was during that hearing that discussions started about moving the trial to another location. Attorneys for both parties agreed that chanting outside the courtroom during a previous hearing was a disruption to the case.

The trial, which is set to begin March 15, was moved to the Cabot Readiness Center, according to an email sent to the attorneys by Blair, before the case was sealed.

An affidavit states that Davis fired one shot that struck Brittain in the neck during a 3 a.m. traffic stop at 7180 Arkansas 89 South, south of Cabot. The teen was shot after exiting his truck and moving to the rear of the vehicle as it rolled backward toward the front of Davis' patrol car.

Davis told investigators he didn't see Brittain's hands before the shooting but gave oral commands for Brittain to get back in the vehicle and to show his hands, the affidavit states. Davis saw a container fly from Brittain's hands and land on the ground as the bullet struck the teen, according to the affidavit.

A witness told investigators Brittain was test-driving the vehicle, which was smoking, when he was pulled over by Davis. The witness also told investigators he didn't hear any oral commands from Davis, according to the affidavit.

Attorneys for Brittain's family have said the teen was grabbing a blue plastic bottle of antifreeze to place behind the wheel because the vehicle wouldn't shift into park.