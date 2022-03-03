Lady Blue Devils overcome early woes

SHERIDAN -- West Memphis encountered a wee bit of stage fright Wednesday afternoon in the Class 5A State Tournament at Sheridan High School's Yellowjacket Arena.

Fortunately for the Lady Blue Devils, it didn't last.

West Memphis rallied to secure a 66-52 first-round victory over El Dorado.

"They came at us hard," West Memphis Coach Erica Leak said of El Dorado, which built a 13-4 lead in the first 2:12. "They got in our faces. We had to make some adjustments."

West Memphis outscored El Dorado 14-3 to end the first quarter to lead 18-15.

The Lady Devils continued on a 30-9 push over the final 13:48 to go into halftime with a 36-22 lead.

The Lady Blue Devils (19-7) advance to today's 7 p.m. quarterfinal against Greenwood.

Are the Blue Devils ready for the Lady Bulldogs?

"Do I have any choice?" Leak said, smiling through her face covering. "Nobody said it was going to be easy."

El Dorado (17-7) kept trying behind Charalyn Rester (13 points), Lindsey Lockhart (15) and Charshaila Rozier (8) but couldn't close the gap in the second half against the free-wheeling Lady Devils.

"They did some things we weren't prepared for," Leak said, discussing what was said during the opening timeout. "The girls just calmed down and followed my instructions."

Tyra Taylor, the coach's daughter, was a force inside with 22 points and 8 rebounds.

The Blue Devils also got 15 points from flashy point guard Janiya Tucker, 11 points from Aniya Price, and 10 from Clamisha Prackett.

JONESBORO 68, SHERIDAN 33

Jonesboro built a 34-point lead after three quarters, allowing the fourth quarter to be played with a running clock.

The Lady Hurricane (20-6) were led by 6-3 senior center Destiny Thomas, who scored 20 of her game-high 22 points in the first half.

Bramyia Johnson, a 5-6 junior, scored 16 for Jonesboro, which led 26-11 after one quarter, 39-18 at halftime and 61-27 heading into the fourth.

Sheridan (12-13) was led by Brooklyn Rowe's 17 points. Emma Goodman scored 9 for Sheridan.

Jonesboro advances to Friday's quarterfinal against either Vilonia or Benton.

MARION 57,

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 27

Marion (20-10) defeated Hot Springs Lakeside (18-8) to advance into the quarterfinals.

Marion meets 5A-Central top seed Jacksonville (22-5) Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The Lady Patriots left little doubt, outscoring the Lady Rams (18-8) in all four quarters.

Junior forward Kiera Neal led Marion with 16, and the Lady Patriots got contributions from Alyse Holliman (11), Jessica Robins (10) and Taylor Little (10).

Six Lakeside players scored, led by 7 from Sarah Porter.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

CLASS 6A

At Little Rock Southwest

FIRST ROUND

WEDNESDAY

Girls

Little Rock Central 52, Fayetteville 32

Fort Smith Northside 56, Bentonville West 43

Boys

Springdale 57, Cabot 47

Little Rock Central 62, Rogers 36

SECOND ROUND

TODAY

Girls

GAME 9 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Bryant, 4 p.m.

GAME 11 North Little Rock vs. Cabot, 7 p.m.

Boys

GAME 10 Fayetteville vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Bryant vs. Bentonville, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls

GAME 13 Conway vs. Little Rock Central, 4 p.m.

GAME 15 Bentonville vs. Fort Smith Northside, 7 p.m.

Boys

GAME 14 North Little Rock vs. Springdale, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Bentonville West vs. LR Central, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Sheridan

FIRST ROUND

WEDNESDAY

Girls

Jonesboro 68, Sheridan 33

West Memphis 66, El Dorado 52

Marion 57, Hot Springs Lakeside 27

Boys

Jonesboro 65, Hot Springs 26

Marion 65, Hot Springs Lakeside 41

Lake Hamilton 64, West Memphis 54

TODAY

Girls

GAME 13 LR Christian vs. Siloam Springs, 1 p.m.

GAME 15 Vilonia vs. Benton, 4 p.m.

Boys

GAME 14 Maumelle vs. Vilonia, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Siloam Springs vs. Sylvan Hills, 5:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

TODAY

Girls

GAME 17 Greenwood vs. West Memphis, 7 p.m.

Boys

GAME 18 Russellville vs. Marion, 8:30 p.m.



