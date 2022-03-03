Saddened by missive

Jody Bane's letter in Friday's paper made me sad.

I'm sad because I agree with his opinion of the General Assembly. To refuse to fund PBS, a source of education and clean entertainment, and to approve sports betting by phone, which will no doubt lead to more gambling addiction, is unconscionable, as most of the General Assembly's actions seem to be these days.

I am also sad due to Bane's characterization of Christians. Bane has done to Christians what so many these days do to Blacks and Asians; he has stereotyped and abased them. Unfortunately, there seem to be many professed Christians in our country who seek to remove the sliver from everyone else's eye while ignoring the plank in their own; instead of loving, as Jesus commanded, they judge and condemn. Apparently these kinds of Christians are the ones Bane knows. I am saddened by that.

However, there are many Christians who really do try to love as Jesus loved. Christians aren't perfect; we are, as one pastor said, in recovery from our addiction to sin. I wish Bane would get to know a few of these Christians; he might like them.

RENEE HUNTER

Conway

Try to tell the truth

My father taught me to be a man of my word, and I tried to live by this teaching. How did we get to the point where anybody can say anything, true or false, and then when circumstances change, just jump ship?

I am referring to Fox News, which ridiculed President Biden's warnings about an invasion by Russia of Ukraine and then when Russia did invade Ukraine, Fox News started blaming the president for enabling Russia's attack. What a bunch of mealy-mouth, no-moral reporters.

I'm not talking about Republicans or Democrats, I'm talking about people in general. If you're going to start on one side then change sides when things go the other way, you need to either own that you were wrong or just get out. It seems anybody can say anything, no matter whether it is right or wrong, and there are no consequences.

I believe we need to get back to a time where we try to know and tell the truth or keep our mouths shut.

JAMES P. NIPPER

Hot Springs

On State of the Union

I couldn't stay awake until the end and hope I didn't miss anything.

Did Nancy Pelosi tear up the speech at the end?

JERRY BACH

Hot Springs Village