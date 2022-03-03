List of election filers released

The filing period for preferential primary, nonpartisan general and spring school election races in Arkansas concluded Tuesday.

Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart released the list of all 59 candidates for offices ranging from school board trustee to county judge. Many candidates are running unopposed in their desired positions.

Early voting begins May 9 and will conclude May 23. Election day is May 24, and voters must be registered by April 25.

The list of candidates who have filed, by office and party:

County Judge -- Democrat: Gerald Robinson; Independent: Francis "Dutch" King

Circuit Clerk -- Democrat: Flora Cook-Bishop

County Assessor -- Democrat: Gloria Tillman

County Clerk -- Democrat: Shawndra Taggart

County Tax Collector -- Democrat: Jimmy Fisher and Lentonieal "Tony" Washington

County Coroner -- Democrat: Chad Kelley

County Treasurer -- Democrat: Vonysha Goodwin

County Sheriff -- Democrat: Lafayette Woods Jr.

Justice of the Peace District 1 -- Democrat: Herman Horace and Alfred Carroll

Justice of the Peace District 2 -- Democrat: Reginald Adams

Justice of the Peace District 3 -- Democrat: Reginald Johnson

Justice of the Peace District 4 -- Democrat: Patricia Royal-Johnson and Delton Wright

Justice of the Peace District 5 -- Democrat: Lloyd Franklin II

Justice of the Peace District 6 -- Democrat: Margarette Williams and Glenda Daniels; Republican: Robert Mathews Jr.

Justice of the Peace District 7 -- Democrat: Melanie Johnson Dumas

Justice of the Peace District 8 -- Democrat: Eric Hobbs; Republican: Roy Agee and Clarence Davis

Justice of the Peace District 9 -- Democrat: Cedric Jackson

Justice of the Peace District 10 -- Republican: Conley F. Byrd Jr.

Justice of the Peace District 11 -- Republican: Danny Holcomb

Justice of the Peace District 12 -- Democrat: Dr. Shaunte McFarland; Republican: Ted Harden

Justice of the Peace District 13 -- Democrat: Brenda Bishop Gaddy and Edward Spears Sr.

Bolivar Township Constable -- Republican: Jimmy Musgrove

Dunnington Township Constable -- Democrat: John Thomas

Jefferson Township Constable -- Independent: William M. Beadle; Republican: Scott Dunn

Melton Township Constable -- Republican: Turner "Doug" Nowlin

Richland Township Constable -- Republican: Bruce Carman

Spring Township Constable -- Republican: Richard Victorino

Vaugine Township Constable -- Democrat: Denarious Woods, Eugene Butler, Leon Warren Sr., Deshawn Bennett

Washington Township Constable -- Republican: Michael Odom

Whiteville Township Constable -- Independent: Jason Zorn

Pine Bluff Ward 1 Alderman -- Democrat: Danny Lester Walker, LaTisha Brunson, David D. Knott, Garland Trice and John Proctor

Pine Bluff Ward 2 Alderman -- Democrat: Glen D. Brown Jr.

Pine Bluff Ward 3 Alderman -- Democrat: Quranner Cotledge, Lanette R. Frazier and Ivan Whitfield

Pine Bluff Ward 4 Alderman -- Democrat: Cassandra Dean and Steven Mays Sr.

Pine Bluff City Attorney -- Democrat: Althea Hadden Scott

White Hall School Board Zone 3 -- Independent: Scott Ray

White Hall School Board Zone 4 -- Independent: Raymond Jones and Whitney Brenke