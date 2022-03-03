List of election filers released

The filing period for preferential primary, nonpartisan general and spring school election races in Arkansas concluded Tuesday.
Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart released the list of all 59 candidates for offices ranging from school board trustee to county judge. Many candidates are running unopposed in their desired positions.
Early voting begins May 9 and will conclude May 23. Election day is May 24, and voters must be registered by April 25.
The list of candidates who have filed, by office and party:
County Judge -- Democrat: Gerald Robinson; Independent: Francis "Dutch" King
Circuit Clerk -- Democrat: Flora Cook-Bishop
County Assessor -- Democrat: Gloria Tillman
County Clerk -- Democrat: Shawndra Taggart
County Tax Collector -- Democrat: Jimmy Fisher and Lentonieal "Tony" Washington
County Coroner -- Democrat: Chad Kelley
County Treasurer -- Democrat: Vonysha Goodwin
County Sheriff -- Democrat: Lafayette Woods Jr.
Justice of the Peace District 1 -- Democrat: Herman Horace and Alfred Carroll
Justice of the Peace District 2 -- Democrat: Reginald Adams
Justice of the Peace District 3 -- Democrat: Reginald Johnson
Justice of the Peace District 4 -- Democrat: Patricia Royal-Johnson and Delton Wright
Justice of the Peace District 5 -- Democrat: Lloyd Franklin II
Justice of the Peace District 6 -- Democrat: Margarette Williams and Glenda Daniels; Republican: Robert Mathews Jr.
Justice of the Peace District 7 -- Democrat: Melanie Johnson Dumas
Justice of the Peace District 8 -- Democrat: Eric Hobbs; Republican: Roy Agee and Clarence Davis
Justice of the Peace District 9 -- Democrat: Cedric Jackson
Justice of the Peace District 10 -- Republican: Conley F. Byrd Jr.
Justice of the Peace District 11 -- Republican: Danny Holcomb
Justice of the Peace District 12 -- Democrat: Dr. Shaunte McFarland; Republican: Ted Harden
Justice of the Peace District 13 -- Democrat: Brenda Bishop Gaddy and Edward Spears Sr.
Bolivar Township Constable -- Republican: Jimmy Musgrove
Dunnington Township Constable -- Democrat: John Thomas
Jefferson Township Constable -- Independent: William M. Beadle; Republican: Scott Dunn
Melton Township Constable -- Republican: Turner "Doug" Nowlin
Richland Township Constable -- Republican: Bruce Carman
Spring Township Constable -- Republican: Richard Victorino
Vaugine Township Constable -- Democrat: Denarious Woods, Eugene Butler, Leon Warren Sr., Deshawn Bennett
Washington Township Constable -- Republican: Michael Odom
Whiteville Township Constable -- Independent: Jason Zorn
Pine Bluff Ward 1 Alderman -- Democrat: Danny Lester Walker, LaTisha Brunson, David D. Knott, Garland Trice and John Proctor
Pine Bluff Ward 2 Alderman -- Democrat: Glen D. Brown Jr.
Pine Bluff Ward 3 Alderman -- Democrat: Quranner Cotledge, Lanette R. Frazier and Ivan Whitfield
Pine Bluff Ward 4 Alderman -- Democrat: Cassandra Dean and Steven Mays Sr.
Pine Bluff City Attorney -- Democrat: Althea Hadden Scott
White Hall School Board Zone 3 -- Independent: Scott Ray
White Hall School Board Zone 4 -- Independent: Raymond Jones and Whitney Brenke