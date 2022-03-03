Luxury-car laden ship sinks; worries raised of pollution

Two weeks after catching fire, a mammoth ship that was transporting thousands of luxury cars sank Tuesday morning about 253 miles off the Azores, according to the company that managed the vessel.

The ship, the Felicity Ace, went down after tilting to starboard, plunging about 4,000 cars — including more than 1,000 Porsches and 200 Bentleys — into the sea, according to the company, MOL Ship Management.

Environmental groups had been deeply concerned that the ship would sink and about the pollution it would cause in the unique ecosystem of the Azores, the Portuguese archipelago in the North Atlantic, where the seabed is covered with coral reefs, coral forests and sponges.

A fire broke out in the ship’s cargo hold six days after it departed from Emden, Germany, for the port of Davisville, R.I. MOL Ship Management has not said how or why the fire started.

Nearby commercial ships and a helicopter rescued the ship’s 22 crew members. No one was injured during the evacuation.

But the Felicity Ace, which is 650 feet long, remained aflame and billowed smoke, adrift off the shore of Western Europe.

The Portuguese navy said Friday that a team of experts had arrived by helicopter the day before. MOL Ship Management said that a large salvage tugboat had started towing the Felicity Ace to “a safe area” off the Azores.

But Tuesday morning, as the ship was being towed, it “lost stability and sank,” according to the Portuguese navy.

Angus Fitton, a spokesman for Porsche Cars North America Inc., expressed relief that the members of the Felicity Ace’s crew were “safe and well” and said the company was “supporting our customers as best we can.” “We are already working to replace every car affected,” he said, “and the first cars will be built soon.”