Madison County man charged in November double homicide

A Huntsville man made his first appearance in Madison County Circuit Court on Wednesday after being charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with a double slaying on Nov. 30.

Jeffery Ryan Kelly, 47, was arrested in Georgia after the bodies of Michael Gilman, 46, and Lori Newman, 49, were found Dec. 12 at a residence in rural Madison County, said Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.

The State Police Criminal Investigation Division assumed the lead role in the case.

The male victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The female had one gunshot wound to the head and two to the abdomen.

On Jan. 24, a witness told a State Police investigator that Kelly told her he had "harmed the victims and that they had a mess to clean up," according to the affidavit.

According to records at the Bartow County Superior Court in Georgia, Kelly was arrested Dec. 13 on two different felony probation violations. He signed a waiver of extradition on Feb. 21 and was released to Arkansas authorities on Feb. 28.

Sadler said special agents with the Arkansas State Police transported Kelly to the Carroll County jail in Berryville.

Kelly, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. He has yet to enter a plea in the case.