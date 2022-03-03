Make a difference

Throughout my 27-year career in early childhood education, I often have been asked what is "the most important thing for parents to know" about the early years.

While routines and high-quality early childhood education programs are critical, reading and storytelling with young children is "FUNdamental," to coin a phrase. Starting a reading routine with newborns, babies, and toddlers early often helps build bonds, vocabulary, and good habits. Young children will establish a pattern quickly if parents/adults make it part of the daily routine and a priority. Set aside a minimum of 10 minutes each day to create this special and important time. It will, no doubt, become one of you and your child's favorite times together.

We know based on research that 90 percent of a person's brain development happens in the first five years of life. Besides cognitive benefits such as increased vocabulary, reading to children at an early age also strengthens their social, emotional, and character development. Reading to very young children has resulted in decreased levels of aggression, hyperactivity and attention difficulties, according to some published studies. Reading also can help children find the words to describe their feelings, which can lead to better self-control of difficult behaviors.

When reading to young children, focus on the pictures, as illustrations are visual clues that assist children with building vocabulary. Pictures also can help children make predictions about what happens next. Try not to rush, but be in the moment, engaging your child with questions or helping them make connections about the story and characters. For example, weave the child's name into the story. For older children who may have more verbal skills, ask predictive and open-ended questions that start with how, what, or why, as opposed to yes/no questions.

For families that may not have the resources to buy all the books their children might want, there are many ways to get books at no cost. In addition to community libraries, over the past decade Arkansas has seen the Dolly Parton Imagination Library grow across the state in more and more communities. I encourage parents to see if there is a local chapter in your community by visiting arkansasimaginationlibrary.org. Children receive a book each month for the first five years at no cost. The Imagination Library increases literacy rates, fosters a love of books, and promotes a culture of reading.

Many towns and cities also now have "Little Free Libraries," a book-sharing program that allows anyone to take or leave a book at any of the dozens of registered Little Free Libraries across Arkansas. You can find a map of all these by visiting littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap. You can find books for children and adults.

I encourage you to read to your child even as they begin to read and grow older. Chapter books are a fun way to connect. You also might consider creating a reading time where every family member is reading a book of their choice, building in some time for discussion about the books and talking about what you like most or least.

Maybe your children are grown, or you do not have children but would like to help promote literacy. Contact the library or a local early childhood program to see if you could read to children. Start or expand an Imagination Library if your community doesn't have one or is unable to serve all children who are 5 and under. Reading to children will become one of your favorite volunteer activities. It is certainly my favorite time of the day.

I can't wait to go home and pick out books to read at bedtime for the 4½-year-old who lives in my home. He likes to read some over and over like "Brown Bear, Brown Bear." We've read it so often he reads it to me now. But I challenge him to pick at least one new book to expand that vocabulary and imagination! Not only is this time joyful, it is also one of the ways I invest in his future and help build a foundation for a lifelong love of learning.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is launching the new "10 Minutes Matter" reading and literacy campaign to promote reading at an early age and to remind parents that even just a few minutes a day can make a difference.

Tonya Williams serves as director of the DHS Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education. She is passionate about reading and educating parents about brain development and the importance of play.