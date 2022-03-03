McDonald County awarded federal emergency agency funds

McDonald County in Missouri has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

McDonald County has been chosen to receive $22,744 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of representatives from United Way, local government, Native Americans, the homeless population and the ministerial community will determine how the funds awarded to McDonald County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary nonprofit organizations or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

McDonald County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Crosslines and Economic Security.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Paige Behm at the McDonald County Health Department, 417-223-4351, ext. 303, for an application.

The deadline for applications to be received is 4 p.m. March 10.