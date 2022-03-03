Missouri state representative from Noel honors troopers for saving others

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Sgt. Corky Burr and Cpl. Kotter Kasischke of the Missouri State Highway Patrol were honored last week for their heroic efforts in saving four people from raging floodwaters in McDonald County.

Calling their work "courageous," Rep. Dirk Deaton of Noel honored the two during a Feb. 16 state House session at the State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Deaton said the two were honored for their unwavering professionalism.

"It was a fitting and appropriate honor to bring Sgt. Burr and Cpl. Kasischke to Jefferson City where they were recognized on the House floor. These men repeatedly disregarded their own safety to save the lives of their fellow citizens," Deaton said.

"We must never take for granted the sworn members of law enforcement who stand in the gap and conduct themselves admirably. Sgt. Burr and Cpl. Kasischke performed in such a way that they have gained all of our appreciation and respect."

Burr and Kasischke led four people to safety during two rescues March 13 after two days of heavy rain created dangerous flooding situations in the county.

On the first call that day, two vehicles had entered the flooded Buffalo Creek at Missouri Highway 43. Burr and Kasischke arrived to find one occupant clinging to a tree and the other one stranded on the top of his vehicle.

McDonald County Emergency Management Agency Director Gregg Sweeten and a volunteer firefighter rescued the man clinging to the tree. Then, their boat's engine failed.

Burr and Kasischke launched an inflatable boat into the swift floodwaters and rescued the man who was on top of his vehicle. They then transferred the first rescue from the disabled boat into their craft, transporting them to safety.

The troopers used their inflatable boat to push Sweeten's boat so it could be secured to a tree, winching it out of the river and onto a trailer.

The two didn't catch much of a break because, later that day, Burr and Kasischke were dispatched again.

On this call, the two rescued a man and a teenager who had attempted to cross a low-water bridge over the Elk River. Burr and Kasischke rescued the two, who were clinging to a tree.

Deaton said the officers' work was conducted in treacherous conditions.

"Although very humble and believing it's all in a day's work, these men acted selflessly without thinking of the dangers of the situations," Deaton said.

Burr and Kasischke also were recognized in the state Senate and had separate visits with Gov. Mike Parson and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.