



• The Shubert Organization's Cort Theatre on Broadway will be renamed for James Earl Jones, fulfilling a promise by the theater giant to honor a Black artist in that fashion. "For me standing in this very building 64 years ago at the start of my Broadway career, it would have been inconceivable that my name would be on the building today," said Jones, 91. "Let my journey from then to now be an inspiration for all aspiring actors." The James Earl Jones Theatre renaming is "in recognition of Mr. Jones' lifetime of immense contributions to Broadway and the entire artistic community," the organization said. The move comes less than a year after a coalition of Broadway theater owners, producers, union leaders, creators and casting directors hammered out a series of reforms and commitments for the industry to ensure equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility. One requirement of the New Deal for Broadway is that the Shubert, Nederlander and Jujamcyn chains have at least one of their theaters named after a Black artist. (Jujamcyn already has the August Wilson Theatre.) Jones has appeared in 21 Broadway productions, including two at the Cort Theatre. His first Broadway play was "Sunrise at Campobello" in 1958. He is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner, including best-actor awards for "The Great White Hope" and "Fences," as well as a lifetime achievement award in 2017. The Cort Theatre is 110 years old and was built by and named for John Cort, general manager of the Northwestern Theatrical Association, who died in 1929. There are 41 Broadway theaters -- four are named for women and now two for Black artists.

• Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has a book coming out in the middle of his current run for Texas governor about voting rights, a concern he has made a centerpiece of his campaign. "We've Got to Try" will be released in August by Flatiron Books. The Democrat locked up his party's nomination for governor in Texas' first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday and now squares off against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who's seeking a third term. The publisher says the book tells the story of voting rights battles in Texas. O'Rourke ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, winning more than 48% of the vote in his challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz, and for president in 2020. Last summer he used his fundraising power to help fund more than 50 state Democratic lawmakers who fled to Washington to block a GOP voting overhaul temporarily. It's the second book by the former El Paso congressman, who co-wrote "Dealing Death and Drugs: The Big Business of Dope in the U.S. and Mexico" in 2011 that advocated for legalizing marijuana.





Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic candidate for governor, speaks to reporters after a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on Feb. 8, 2022. O’Rourke is seeking to become the first Democrat in decades to win a statewide race in Texas. (Montinique Monroe/The New York Times)





