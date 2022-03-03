Naturals baseball to start on time despite MLB Lockout

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play baseball on April 8 and that's not in doubt.

Naturals General Manager Justin Cole was clear about that on Wednesday. It doesn't matter that the first two series of the Major League Baseball season were canceled on Tuesday and the rest of the season remains in limbo because of the lockout.

"Despite the impact of the major league work stoppage, the Naturals and all of minor league baseball are going to have a full season unaffected by the situation," Cole said.

That means the Naturals, the Class AA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and reigning Class AA-Central champions, open their season at Springfield, Mo., on April 8 for a three-game series and then face Wichita in the home opener in a rematch of last year's Class AA-Central championship series beginning on April 8 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Chris Widger will be the new Naturals' manager this season, replacing Scott Thorman, who bumps up to guide Class AAA Omaha. Widger, who caught in the major leagues for 10 seasons, led Quad Cities to the High-A Central title and was named the Minor League Manager of the Year by Baseball America in only his second season of managing in affiliated ball.

Minor-league players are not part of Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement, for the most part. Players on the major league club's 40-man roster along with a handful of other players whose contracts spell it out are the only real exceptions. So there will be minor-league baseball no matter what happens with Major League Baseball.

That could have an effect on the Naturals' roster but not much, Cole said.

"Even last year, guys were probably pushed a level higher than they normally would because of 2020," Cole said. "You'll probably see a tiny bit of that [this year] and then you factor this part in. There's maybe a little more volatility with who we may see to start the season because of those factors.

"I still think a decent amount of those Quad Cities guys were scheduled to come here, I would assume, anyway. Maybe it affects a returning guy or two. Maybe they say we're going to give them a shot in Triple A?

"We're excited to have our season coming up, full steam ahead," Cole said. "We're just glad we're unaffected and that April 12 will be here and Naturals will be on the field.

With the 2020 minor-league season wiped out because of the pandemic and starting later a year ago, Cole is excited to get back to normal with a 138-game schedule.

"It's crazy thinking about it, it's been three years since we've had an April opener," Cole said. "Last year was great, I loved it, great getting the team back out there. Great season. Great end of the season, but it is nice having that regular schedule back."

Despite recent economic challenges caused by the pandemic, the Naturals still had a solid year off the field, too, and he's excited for the future, Cole said.

"The business performed a little better than we even thought it would, which was a pleasant surprise," Cole said. "The community supported us very well, which we weren't concerned about, we know the community has supported the Naturals and we felt they would continue to."