N.J. media firm buys 5 state newspapers

CherryRoad Media, Inc., a fast-growing company based in New Jersey, purchased five Arkansas newspapers this week.

The sale is the latest deal between CherryRoad Media and Rust Communications, which agreed to sell some of its newspapers from rural Arkansas and Missouri. The transaction closed Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed in a news release.

CherryRoad Media acquired the Carroll County News in Berryville, the Lovely County Citizen in Eureka Springs, the News in Salem, the Villager Journal in Cherokee Village and the Clay County Times-Democrat in Piggott.

CherryRoad Media, a subsidiary of CherryRoad Technologies, entered the news industry with the purchase of a Minnesota weekly in late 2020. Since then it has gobbled up 52 other publications.

Jeremy Gulban, chief executive officer of CherryRoad Media, said in a written statement that the plan is to keep the focus on local news and to offer digital solutions to supplement the printed editions.

In June, Cherry Road purchased the Mountaineer Echo in Flippin, the Marshall Mountain Wave, the Pocahontas Star Herald and the Clay County Courier in Corning.

-- Nathan Owens

Amazon set to close dozens of retail sites

Amazon is closing more than 50 of its retail stores, including two dozen bookstores and more than 30 Amazon 4-Star stores selling general merchandise, the company said Wednesday.

The company's more than 500 Whole Foods Market stores and two dozen Amazon Fresh grocery stores will remain open.

The company plans to "focus more on our Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go and Amazon Style stores and our Just Walk Out technology," Betsy Harden, a spokesperson for the company, said in a statement. "We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies, and we're working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon."

The move sheds businesses that failed to gain traction for the internet giant, which has tried for years to compete with retail stores without finding a breakthrough hit.

-- The New York Times

Index climbs 28.61 for finish of 779.69

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 779.69, up 28.61.

"Comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in support of a 25 basis-point rate hike in lieu of a 50 basis-point ratehike lifted investor sentiment as equities rallied led by the financials and energy sectors following two consecutive days of losses," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.