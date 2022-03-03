New Jersey media firm buys 5 Arkansas newspapers

CherryRoad Media, Inc., a fast-growing company based in New Jersey, purchased five Arkansas newspapers this week.

The sale is the latest deal between CherryRoad Media and Rust Communications, which agreed to sell some of its newspapers from rural Arkansas and Missouri. The transaction closed Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed in a news release.

CherryRoad Media acquired the Carroll County News in Berryville, the Lovely County Citizen in Eureka Springs, the News in Salem, the Villager Journal in Cherokee Village and the Clay County Times-Democrat in Piggott.

CherryRoad Media, a subsidiary of CherryRoad Technologies, entered the news industry with the purchase of a Minnesota weekly in late 2020. Since then it has gobbled up 52 other publications.

Jeremy Gulban, chief executive officer of CherryRoad Media, said in a written statement that the plan is to keep the focus on local news and to offer digital solutions to supplement the printed editions.

In June, Cherry Road purchased the Mountaineer Echo in Flippin, the Marshall Mountain Wave, the Pocahontas Star Herald and the Clay County Courier in Corning.