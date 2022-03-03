Noel Primary students learn barista skills

NOEL, Mo. -- Noel Primary School students are learning a new skill set through participating as baristas in the school's new coffee shop, T-Rex and Shark Coffee Shop.

Students named the coffee shop, which operates on Friday mornings to serve coffees to teachers for $4 each. Counselor Marjorie Kilby, who oversees the operation, said the idea stemmed from teaching life skills. The service was launched a couple of months after school started for the year.

"We want them to love school and be excited to be here," she said.

Customer service is a priority along with showing respect and making eye contact, she said. They are also learning to count money and make change, and they have learned how to respond politely to "no, thank you" when someone does not want coffee. The students also get paid in popsicles when they work in the coffee shop.

Kilby said students have learned about putting money back into the coffee shop, which is where most of the funds go, she said. However, the coffee shop was able to fund strawberry shortcakes for Valentine's Day for the entire school.

The school has had 15 to 20 students participate as employees of T-Rex and Shark Coffee Shop this year, and any student may participate, although she said she concentrates on those who need help with skills.

On a recent day, three second-graders were helping Kilby at the coffee shop -- Lucas Smith, Brandon Rodriguiz-Solis and Lamont Hinton.

Students are not allowed to touch the hot coffee pot, so Kilby pours the coffee for them. However, the students had been learning to froth milk around that time.

Kilby added the flavoring and the milk and allowed one student at a time to froth the milk with a handheld milk frother. Then she added the coffee and helped each student add whipped cream on top and secured the lid.

Finally, she and the three students, taking turns getting to be in charge of delivery, marched down the halls of the school to take the teachers their coffees.

Teachers greeted the students warmly and counted out their money one dollar bill at a time, or in one case, three dollar bills and four quarters. Students responded, "You're welcome," after delivering the coffees.

Sandra Medina, a special education paraprofessional in the early childhood special education department was among those who had coffee delivered to her that day.

"It's awesome because it helps the kids have a better vocabulary and better speech," she said of the program. "I also love coffee, so I get coffee every Friday morning."

"I like to make coffees because Mrs. Kilby teaches me to make coffee," Smith said, following the deliveries. "When I grow up, I'm going to make coffee by myself."

He added that he wants to open his own coffee shop with his brother when he grows up.