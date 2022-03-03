Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jonathan Harvey, 27, of 22239 Woods Road in Winslow, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Harvey was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Kyle Kallstrom, 31, of 423 Brice Road in Pineville, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Kallstrom was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Justin Irven, 30, of 1495 S. Barrington Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Irven was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.