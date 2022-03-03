Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jonathan Harvey, 27, of 22239 Woods Road in Winslow, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Harvey was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Kyle Kallstrom, 31, of 423 Brice Road in Pineville, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Kallstrom was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Justin Irven, 30, of 1495 S. Barrington Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Irven was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Print Headline: Records

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT