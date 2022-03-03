BASKETBALL

NBA fines two players

The NBA on Wednesday fined Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith $20,000 for directing profane language toward an official after he was ejected during a game and fined San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray $20,000 for throwing the ball off the legs of a referee. The incident involving Smith occurred Monday night following his ejection with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter of the Pacers' 119-103 loss in Orlando to the Magic. Smith picked up two technical fouls after arguing calls and was ejected in the middle of a 14-2 run by the Magic. The Pacers never recovered. Murray was given a technical foul and was ejected Monday night late in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies after he threw the ball back to a referee who had just called a foul on his teammate, and the ball hit the ref in the lower leg. Murray finished with 21 points and eight assists in the 118-105 loss. He is averaging 20.1 points per game this season, his fifth with the Spurs. Smith had 14 points and 8 rebounds in 25 minutes before he was sent to the Pacers' locker room.

Durant set for Nets return

Kevin Durant is set to rejoin the Brooklyn Nets, who have fallen apart since their superstar forward limped off the court 1 1/2 months ago. Durant is expected to return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him since mid-January when the Nets host the Miami Heat tonight. Durant wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday by the Nets, who tweeted a picture of Durant with a caption "The return." It's a desperately needed one for the Nets, who have tumbled all the way from NBA Finals favorite to eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn is 5-16 since Durant sprained his left medial collateral ligament Jan. 15. The Nets were 27-15 at the time, second in the East. Durant is averaging 29.3 points. He was leading the league at the time but would now rank third behind Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo if he had played enough games to qualify. Durant was hurt in a Jan. 15 victory over New Orleans, when teammate Bruce Brown was knocked backward and fell into his knee. Brooklyn was only a half-game behind Chicago for the East lead at that point.

FOOTBALL

Giants release two

The New York Giants have added a second woman to their coaching staff, and they started clearing cap space for free agency by releasing tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Devontae Booker. The team announced the moves Wednesday with the releases cutting $7.1 million from the salary cap and leaving New York still $5 million over it with free agency scheduled to start in roughly two weeks. New Coach Brian Daboll announced Angela Baker has joined his staff as the inaugural recipient of the Rosie Brown Minority Coaching Fellowship. Baker will be the offensive quality control coach. The fellowship is named in honor of Hall of Famer Rosie Brown, arguably the best offensive lineman in Giants history.

SOCCER

Stanford goalkeeper dies at 22

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, had died. She was 22. The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was Meyer, a senior international relations major. Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game. The native Californian got attention for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to hand Stanford the trophy.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Former UFC champ charged

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member. Velasquez was arrested Monday in San Jose, Calif., after he chased a pickup carrying Harry Goularte through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during an 11-mile high-speed chase, prosecutors said. Velasquez fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding Goularte's stepfather, who was driving, in his hand, prosecutors said. Velasquez, 39, appeared in court Wednesday but his arraignment was postponed until Monday. He is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail. Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez. Geragos did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment Wednesday. Last week, deputies were called to a San Marin daycare owned by Goularte's mother regarding an alleged sexual assault involving a child, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday.