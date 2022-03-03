One more time

FAYETTEVILLE -- Make it another comeback victory for the Arkansas Razorbacks over LSU.
The Razorbacks overcame a seven-point deficit with less than seven minutes left to beat the Tigers 77-76 on Wednesday night at Walton Arena.
In the teams' first meeting this season, the University of Arkansas trailed by eight points with less than seven minutes left and won 65-58 in Baton Rouge.
The No. 14 Razorbacks (24-6, 13-4 SEC) swept a regular-season series from the Tigers (20-10, 8-9) for the first time since 2017.
Senior guard JD Notae hit two free throws with 8.6 seconds left to put the Razorbacks ahead 77-76.
LSU point guard Xavier Pinson rushed the ball up the court and missed a contested drive with a second left.
Stanley Umude got the rebound for Arkansas and threw the ball to the other end of the court as time expired.
LSU took a 76-74 lead with 52 seconds left on a driving basket by Pinson.
Kamani Johnson hit 1 of 2 free throws with 46.4 seconds left to pull Arkansas within 76-75 when Mwani Wilkinson was called for a flagrant foul.
Arkansas then inbounded the ball with 20 seconds on the shot clock, but LSU made a steal.
Pinson and Murray missed shots and Notae got the rebound and was fouled by Wilkins.
Umude, a senior guard, led the Razorbacks with 23 points.
Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season.
Senior forward Au'Diese Toney scored 18 points for the Razorbacks and Notae added 12.
Arkansas finished the season with a 17-1 record in Walton Arena. The Razorbacks' only loss was 75-74 to Vanderbilt when Notate missed a last-second three-point basket.
The Razorbacks are 14-1 in their last 15 games with the only loss in that span at Alabama 68-67.
Sophomore forward Tari Eason led LSU with 24 points. Senior forward Darius Days had 19 points and Pinson, a senior, scored 12, but hit just 5 of 21 shots.
Williams fouled out with 4:27 left trying to draw a charge under the basket from Days.
Instead the call was a block, Williams was gone and Days hit both free throws to give LSU a 67-63 lead.
Umude's three-pointer pulled Arkansas within 71-70. Toney's layup tied it 74-74 with 1:13 left.
Arkansas went on a 14-4 run to take a 49-46 lead with 11:38 left on two free throws by Williams.
LSU went ahead 55-52 on Brandon Murry's three-pointer and a driving basket by Eason.
LSU scored the first seven points in the first half, helped by a four and two turnovers committed by Notae, to take a 42-35 lead.
Notae was called for a foul on Murray, who hit two free throws to put the Tigers ahead 37-35.
Pinson stole the ball from Notae and Days hit a three-pointer with an assist from Pinson.
Murray then stole the ball from Notae and days scored a layup.
Arkansas finally got its first points of the second half when Umude hit a jumper at the 16:30 mark --after several players fell to the court scrambling for the ball and Pinson was called for charging on Williams -- to make it 42-37.
It was the 48th charge taken by Williams on the season.
Williams then scored on a drive, stole the ball from Pinson and Toney scored on a tip-in to pull Arkansas with 42-41.
Eason hit two free throws for a 44-41 LSU lead.
Williams gave Arkansas the lead, 47-46, on a layup with an assist by Umude.
With one second left in the first half, Notae inbounded the ball to Umude, who hit a jump shot at the buzzer to tie the game 35-35.
Arkansas had possession for the final shot of the half after Chris Lykes missed a shot and the ball went out of bounds off LSU.
The Razorbacks shot 378.7% in the half (12 of 31), including 2 of 14 on three-pointers, and hit 9 of 11 free throws.
LSU shot 41.2% (14 of 34), including 3 of 14 three-pointers, and hit 4 of 4 free throws.'
Arkansas started 3 of 3 from the floor and took a 7-4 lead on a jump shot by Williams, three-pointer by Notae and spinning move in the lane for a layup by Williams.
The Tigers went ahead 9-8 on jump shot by Elton Reid.
Arkansas took a 16-11 lead with 13:12 left in the half on two free throws by Williams.
Davonte Davis was called for a flagrant foul and Shareef O'Neal -- Shaquille O'Neal's son -- hit two free throws to put LSU head 17-16.
Williams' three-point play put the Razorbacks back ahead 19-17 with 10:10 left in the half.
Two more free throws by Williams and Umude's putback extended Arkansas' lead to 23-19.
Eason's three-pointer pulled LSU within 23-22.
Toney scored four points -- on two free throws and a dunk and a steal -- to put the Razorbacks ahead 27-22 for their largest lead of the half.
Pinson hit two free throws, then Umude got another dunk -- with an assist from Davis -- for a 29-24 Arkansas lead with 6:33 left before halftime.
A jumper by Murray cut the Tigers' deficit to 29-26.
Williams hit a jumper with an assist from Toney to give the Razorbacks a 31-28 lead.
Arkansas finishes the regular season at Tennessee on Saturday.
Game sketch
RECORDS Arkansas 24-6 13-4 SEC; LSU 20-10, 8-9
STARS Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude (23 points, 5 rebounds) and sophomore forward Jaylin Williams (19 points, 10 rebounds). LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason (24 points, 7 rebounds) and senior forward Darius Days (19 points).
KEY STAT The Razorbacks hit 24 of 28 free throws to 18 of 19 for the Tigers.