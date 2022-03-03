One more time





FAYETTEVILLE -- Make it another comeback victory for the Arkansas Razorbacks over LSU.

The Razorbacks overcame a seven-point deficit with less than seven minutes left to beat the Tigers 77-76 on Wednesday night at Walton Arena.

In the teams' first meeting this season, the University of Arkansas trailed by eight points with less than seven minutes left and won 65-58 in Baton Rouge.

The No. 14 Razorbacks (24-6, 13-4 SEC) swept a regular-season series from the Tigers (20-10, 8-9) for the first time since 2017.

Senior guard JD Notae hit two free throws with 8.6 seconds left to put the Razorbacks ahead 77-76.

LSU point guard Xavier Pinson rushed the ball up the court and missed a contested drive with a second left.

Stanley Umude got the rebound for Arkansas and threw the ball to the other end of the court as time expired.

LSU took a 76-74 lead with 52 seconds left on a driving basket by Pinson.

Kamani Johnson hit 1 of 2 free throws with 46.4 seconds left to pull Arkansas within 76-75 when Mwani Wilkinson was called for a flagrant foul.

Arkansas then inbounded the ball with 20 seconds on the shot clock, but LSU made a steal.

Pinson and Murray missed shots and Notae got the rebound and was fouled by Wilkins.

Umude, a senior guard, led the Razorbacks with 23 points.

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season.

Senior forward Au'Diese Toney scored 18 points for the Razorbacks and Notae added 12.

Arkansas finished the season with a 17-1 record in Walton Arena. The Razorbacks' only loss was 75-74 to Vanderbilt when Notate missed a last-second three-point basket.

The Razorbacks are 14-1 in their last 15 games with the only loss in that span at Alabama 68-67.

Sophomore forward Tari Eason led LSU with 24 points. Senior forward Darius Days had 19 points and Pinson, a senior, scored 12, but hit just 5 of 21 shots.

Williams fouled out with 4:27 left trying to draw a charge under the basket from Days.

Instead the call was a block, Williams was gone and Days hit both free throws to give LSU a 67-63 lead.

Umude's three-pointer pulled Arkansas within 71-70. Toney's layup tied it 74-74 with 1:13 left.

Arkansas went on a 14-4 run to take a 49-46 lead with 11:38 left on two free throws by Williams.

LSU went ahead 55-52 on Brandon Murry's three-pointer and a driving basket by Eason.

LSU scored the first seven points in the first half, helped by a four and two turnovers committed by Notae, to take a 42-35 lead.

Notae was called for a foul on Murray, who hit two free throws to put the Tigers ahead 37-35.

Pinson stole the ball from Notae and Days hit a three-pointer with an assist from Pinson.

Murray then stole the ball from Notae and days scored a layup.

Arkansas finally got its first points of the second half when Umude hit a jumper at the 16:30 mark --after several players fell to the court scrambling for the ball and Pinson was called for charging on Williams -- to make it 42-37.

It was the 48th charge taken by Williams on the season.

Williams then scored on a drive, stole the ball from Pinson and Toney scored on a tip-in to pull Arkansas with 42-41.

Eason hit two free throws for a 44-41 LSU lead.

Williams gave Arkansas the lead, 47-46, on a layup with an assist by Umude.

With one second left in the first half, Notae inbounded the ball to Umude, who hit a jump shot at the buzzer to tie the game 35-35.

Arkansas had possession for the final shot of the half after Chris Lykes missed a shot and the ball went out of bounds off LSU.

The Razorbacks shot 378.7% in the half (12 of 31), including 2 of 14 on three-pointers, and hit 9 of 11 free throws.

LSU shot 41.2% (14 of 34), including 3 of 14 three-pointers, and hit 4 of 4 free throws.'

Arkansas started 3 of 3 from the floor and took a 7-4 lead on a jump shot by Williams, three-pointer by Notae and spinning move in the lane for a layup by Williams.

The Tigers went ahead 9-8 on jump shot by Elton Reid.

Arkansas took a 16-11 lead with 13:12 left in the half on two free throws by Williams.

Davonte Davis was called for a flagrant foul and Shareef O'Neal -- Shaquille O'Neal's son -- hit two free throws to put LSU head 17-16.

Williams' three-point play put the Razorbacks back ahead 19-17 with 10:10 left in the half.

Two more free throws by Williams and Umude's putback extended Arkansas' lead to 23-19.

Eason's three-pointer pulled LSU within 23-22.

Toney scored four points -- on two free throws and a dunk and a steal -- to put the Razorbacks ahead 27-22 for their largest lead of the half.

Pinson hit two free throws, then Umude got another dunk -- with an assist from Davis -- for a 29-24 Arkansas lead with 6:33 left before halftime.

A jumper by Murray cut the Tigers' deficit to 29-26.

Williams hit a jumper with an assist from Toney to give the Razorbacks a 31-28 lead.

Arkansas finishes the regular season at Tennessee on Saturday.

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 24-6 13-4 SEC; LSU 20-10, 8-9

STARS Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude (23 points, 5 rebounds) and sophomore forward Jaylin Williams (19 points, 10 rebounds). LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason (24 points, 7 rebounds) and senior forward Darius Days (19 points).

KEY STAT The Razorbacks hit 24 of 28 free throws to 18 of 19 for the Tigers.









Senior guard Au’Diese Toney celebrates with fans after Arkansas’ 77-76 victory over LSU on Wednesday night at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks finish the regular season on Saturday at Tennessee. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





