100 years ago

March 3, 1922

PARAGOULD -- The Paragould Chapter of the Order of DeMoley for boys has been organized here with a charter membership of approximately 30 youths between the ages of 16 and 21. Officers will be elected within the next few days. The purpose is to teach "reverence, patriotism, filial love, clean living and good citizenship among the youths in their teens." ... A library has been established for the use of the members.

50 years ago

March 3, 1972

CARAWAY -- A marble monument to the late Buddy Robertson, Caraway farmer, has been placed on the Caraway School campus here by Mrs. Opal Robertson, his widow. Robertson, who was killed in an accident on his farm several months ago, was president of the Caraway Boad of Education at the time of his death. The monument stands four feet high and is eight feet in length. The names of the Robertson children, all Caraway students, are listed on the monument.

25 years ago

March 3, 1997

• The death toll from Saturday's barrage of violent weather climbed to 24 Sunday -- the same number as the nation's total deaths from tornadoes in 1996. Officials with the Arkansas Office of Emergency Services confirmed another 399 people injured by tornadoes that struck mainly in Clark, Jackson, Pulaski and Saline counties. More than 800 houses, mobile homes and other structures were damaged or destroyed. Outside the worst-hit areas, injuries and damage also were recorded in Conway, Cross, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lonoke, Nevada, Pope, Poinsett and White counties. Officials confirmed at least 10 deaths in Saline County, five in Pulaski County, six in Clark County and three in Jackson County.

10 years ago

March 3, 2012

• While many weekday diners in downtown Little Rock are salivating in anticipation of the planned weekly Food Truck Fridays event, the mobile meals are causing heartburn for several of the bricks-and-mortar restaurant owners in the surrounding blocks. Some restaurateurs said the Downtown Little Rock Partnership plan, which places a rotating cast of three to four food trucks on a strip of property in front of a vacant lot at Capitol Avenue and Main Street, will threaten their profits on their busiest day and at their busiest hours. "They're planning to do this during the time we're open in the afternoon, and during the time we make our most profit," said Leo Alvarez, owner of Cotija's on Louisiana Street. "We're just coming out of the cold weather and getting more foot traffic and more people coming in and making enough profit to pay our rent. If they're going to have food trucks that serve Mexican food, I'm definitely concerned about what it will mean." ... Sharon Priest, the partnership's executive director, said the group has received enough commitments from the city's more than 70 permitted food-truck operators to fill most of the rotating slots during the first few weeks of the event. ... "I think we'll have a whole lot more people coming in that direction and they'll decide that they don't want to stand in line or that it's hot and they'll go to one of the neighboring restaurants." she said. "It's also going to be exposure. There's going to be a lot of foot traffic, and people might get to see more of the area and come back and try the restaurants."