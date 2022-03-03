Outdoors calendar

Calendar

MARCH

5 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Expo Bldg., Sheridan. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

5 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. the Ravington, Bentonville. Brit McKenzie (479) 644-9001 or jritmckenzie@gmail.com

5 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. White County Fairgrounds. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or williamhamill@att.net

10 University of Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Legacy Acres, Conway. Luke Gates (501) 733-8090 or luke.gates08@gmail.com

10 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Wheatley Civic Center. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

12 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rodeo of the Ozarks, Parson's Bldg. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

APRIL

23 Howard/Pike County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Occasions Event Center, Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

MAY

5 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Sherwood Forest, Sherwood. Matt Robinson (870) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

21 Little River County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Little River Fairgrounds, Foreman. Zane Butler (903) 276-6370.

26 Big Rock chapter of Quail Forever banquet. Sherwood Forest, Sherwood. $50/individual, $60/couple. Leslie Cooper, lcooper@quailforever.org

JUNE

8 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Civic Center. Samuel Pettus (870) 317-5426 or spfcfire2@gmail.com

26 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rolling Hills Country Club. Danny Barr (870) 219-1396 or Danny.Barr@sedgewick.com