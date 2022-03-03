Packing punch … and hope





Weary of hollow self-serving words from politicians, I put on Twitter on Monday that the state Senate and House might as well pass all the competing resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine because, while only one of them was hideous, all were pointless.

State Sen. Jim Hendren slapped me down Tuesday afternoon as he spoke on the Senate floor in favor of a joint resolution sponsored by 34 of the 35 senators that had been negotiated over the preceding 24 hours.

He didn't mention me by name, and maybe he didn't have me in mind. But I felt the back of his hand just the same.

The fighter pilot and newly minted post-Republican independent said that yes, some say accurately that such resolutions have no binding meaning. He acknowledged to fellow senators that SR33, signed by all but one of them, would do nothing more than get mailed with a cover letter by the Senate to the state's members of Congress. All of them would know to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine with or without the receipt of such correspondence.

But Hendren said it might be the last measure on which he'd be listed as a sponsor or co-sponsor, considering that we're deep into the off-year fiscal session and he is not running again. He said nothing would make him prouder than for that last co-sponsorship to condemn, in Vladimir Putin, a man who is not "smart" and not "savvy," but "evil."

He said atrocities seen in Ukraine were nothing new from Putin, and that he'd seen the same from him in Syria.

He said nothing would make him prouder than for his last co-sponsorship to join him with 33 of 34 colleagues in such a near-unified voice.

What he was saying was that the resolution had no true procedural power, but, for him, plenty of punch.

There were two other elements of that punch.

One was that the resolution blamed no one other than Putin. "This is not Barack Obama's fault, or Donald Trump's, or Joe Biden's. It's Vladimir Putin's fault," Hendren said.

It was important for the Senate's resolution to make that point clear, he said, "because there's just a lot of crap out there, to be honest with you."

One of the emerging resolutions of the day before was Sen. Trent Garner's, which, among its "whereas" this and "whereas" that, managed to say that Putin never tried anything like this when Trump was president but moved only when Obama and Biden were president.

Whether that's right or wrong, true or unfair, or needful of context, it's a point only for partisan advancement, not for a state's legislative body to argue in an official context about a global humanitarian crisis.

The rejection of Garner's resolution was the other punchy element of the eventual Senate resolution of Tuesday. He's leaving the Senate anyway, at the end of the year, apparently in the nick of time.

With primaries looming in May and a few senators opposed not from the right, but from the right-but-less-angry-right, perfectly conservative Republican senators are declaring their independence from Garner's arch-conservative style of resentment and hostility.

Hendren and two leading Democratic senators, Keith Ingram and Joyce Elliott, had on Monday a more straightforward resolution much like the one eventually enacted Tuesday. Senate President Pro Tem Jimmy Hickey said he'd like to support that one, or a bipartisan one.

State Sen. Terry Rice led a group of nine or 10 senators who wanted to be sure to pass a Putin-condemning resolution but didn't want to be either as blatantly partisan as Garner or in a position of supporting a resolution led by Hendren and two Democrats.

So, overnight, with a couple of drafts, 34 senators--all but Garner--managed to coalesce on something that read much like the resolution originally offered by Hendren, Elliott and Ingram, but with a couple of right-wing meat scraps thrown in subtly.

Hendren, Elliott, Ingram and the few Democrats still in the Senate said they needed no credit of authorship as long as the resolution condemned Putin and avoided a plain partisan message.

There are broader hints, and only hints, that, for all the human tragedy and global threat of the horror in Ukraine, one thing that this historic moment might provide is a basis for tribally split Americans to find common ground.

It would be in revulsion at Putin's tactics and admiration for the values and strength of the Ukrainian resistance. It might give Americans something to despise together and embrace together so that they night spend less time resentful of each other.

We can hope, anyway. And one can hope that this state Senate 34-0 resolution against an evil man is a small signal or example. That would not be pointless.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame.








