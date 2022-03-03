The nation in brief: Parents sue Texas, cite abuse inquiry

Parents sue Texas, cite abuse inquiry

The parents of a transgender teenager in Texas say in a lawsuit that the state is investigating them after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered officials to look into reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse.

The parents of the 16-year-old girl are asking a judge to block the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services from investigating them and the parents of other transgender youths under a directive Abbott issued last month.

"Their actions caused terror and anxiety among transgender youth and their families across the Lone Star State and singled out transgender youth and their families," says the lawsuit, filed Tuesday by the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal.

The suit marks the first report of parents being investigated following Abbott's order and a nonbinding legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton labeling certain gender-confirming treatments as child abuse.

The Department of Family and Protective Services said Tuesday it had received three reports since Abbott's directive and Paxton's opinion but would not say how many resulted in investigations.

The lawsuit doesn't name the parents, but said the mother in fact works at the state Family and Protective Services Department. The suit says she was placed on leave and informed her family would be investigated in accordance with the governor's directive.

Rioter's kin blame U.S. for his suicide

PITTSBURGH -- A Capitol rioter from Mercer County, Pa., killed himself last week.

Matt Perna, who was awaiting an April 1 sentencing after pleading guilty to four counts related to the Capitol breach, died of a "broken heart," his family said in his obituary.

The Mercer County coroner's office Tuesday confirmed that Perna committed suicide at his home Friday. He was 37.

His family partly blamed the government and the prosecution of his case. "His community, which he loved, his country and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life," the obituary said.

"The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year. Because of this, Matt's heart broke and his spirit died and many people are responsible for the pain he endured."

Perna marched on the Capitol and entered the building wearing a "Make America Great Again" sweatshirt. He stayed inside for 20 minutes, filming with his phone and chanting "U.S.A." with the crowd.

He later posted a video to his Facebook page in which he blamed antifa for breaking into the Capitol and said, "It's not over, trust me. The purpose of today was to expose [former Vice President Mike] Pence as a traitor"

Ex-Illinois speaker charged in bribe case

CHICAGO -- Michael Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House and for decades one of the nation's most powerful legislators, was charged with a nearly $3 million racketeering and bribery scheme Wednesday, becoming the most prominent politician swept up in a federal investigation of entrenched government corruption in the state.

Madigan, 79, is charged in the 22-count indictment with racketeering conspiracy, using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion.

In a written statement, he "adamantly" denied the accusations. "I was never involved in any criminal activity," he said.

Madigan, who resigned from the Legislature a year ago, was the longest-serving state House speaker in modern U.S. history and was nicknamed the "Velvet Hammer" for his insistence on strict party discipline. A procession of senior Illinois politicians, including three governors, was charged during his tenure, but politicians long believed the savvy Madigan would never be among them.

The 106-page indictment alleges Madigan used not just his role as speaker, but various positions of power to further his alleged criminal enterprise, including his chairmanship of the Illinois Democratic Party. It also accuses him of reaping the benefits of private legal work illegally steered to his law firm, including from firms with matters before the state or the city of Chicago.

Arizona senator censured over comments

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Senate has voted to censure Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers, whose embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew bipartisan condemnation. The censure was approved 24-3, with all Democrats and most Republicans in support.

Rogers has built a national profile among the far right with her support for former President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen. She has long faced opposition from Democrats and a handful of Republicans for offensive comments on social media.

Pressure mounted within the GOP this week after she said over the weekend that her political opponents should face a "newly built set of gallows." She spoke in a video played at the America First Political Action Conference, a white nationalist gathering.

"We do support First Amendment freedom of speech," said Republican Senate President Karen Fann, who voted for the censure Tuesday. "We absolutely support it. We fight battles over it. But what we do not condone is members threatening each other. To ruin each other. To incite violence. To call us communists. We don't do that to each other."



