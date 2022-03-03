PB hospital adds tech for knee replacement





Dr. Roy Burrell, of Jefferson Regional Orthopaedics and Spine, is now offering the Mako SmartRobotics system for total knee replacements.

Jefferson Regional Medical Center announced the addition of the robotic arm on Monday.

"In clinical studies, Mako Total Knee demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for pain medication, less need for inpatient physical therapy, shorter hospital stays, improved knee flexion and soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques," according to a news release.

Burrell touts the use of the system.

"A Mako 3-D CT scan allows me to create a personalized surgical plan based on each patient's unique anatomy," Burrell said. "However, if needed, I can make adjustments during the procedure while guiding the robotic arm. This technology allows for a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy, and it's exciting to offer this to the patients of Southeast Arkansas."

Jefferson Regional Orthopaedic and Spine is located in the Jefferson Professional Center One, 1609 W. 40th Ave. Details: (870) 534-3449.





Dr. Roy Burrell stands with the Mako SmartRobotics system he uses for knee replacements. (Special to The Commercial/Jefferson Regional Medical Center)





