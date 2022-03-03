Police beat: Sweep of apartment said to yield arrest;Police: Gun, drugs found in backpack

Sweep of apartment said to yield arrest

North Little Rock police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a man who was in an apartment that he wasn't allowed to be in, where they also found drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers said they encountered Nathaniel Hunter, 41, of Little Rock alone in an apartment unit around 3:40 p.m. at 2503 Division St. after a manager for the building asked them to do a security sweep, saying nobody should be in the unit.

Hunter was the only one near a desk where drugs and a gun were found, according to the report. He is a felon and cannot legally own a gun, the report said.

Hunter is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and possession of a firearm by a certain person, both felonies.

Police: Gun, drugs found in backpack

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a man on drug and firearm charges after he called them about an incident, according to an arrest report.

It was not clear what type of incident Christopher Otis, 39, of Little Rock intended to report, but when officers met him around 8:30 p.m. at 11th and Cumberland streets, he became nervous and fidgety, the report said.

An officer asked to search Otis' backpack, to which Otis consented, and police found a pistol, marijuana and methamphetamine in the bag, the report states.

This led them to arrest Otis, who also had a warrant out for his arrest, according to the report.

Otis is charged with six felonies, some of them from existing warrants: simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, breaking and entering, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and a meth possession charge.

Man faces charge of sexual assault

A man faces a felony sexual assault charge after UAMS police arrested him early Wednesday, saying he touched a person inappropriately in a waiting room, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Derrol Daves, 68, of North Little Rock after reviewing security camera footage that showed him inappropriately touching the face and private parts of a patient in the emergency department waiting room, the report stated.

Daves is charged with second-degree sexual assault, a felony.