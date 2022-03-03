Prairie Grove man guilty of manslaughter

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County Circuit Court jury found a 79-year-old man from Prairie Grove guilty of manslaughter Tuesday.

William Garland Smith of 16181 S. Applehill Road was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 18, 2018, death of Shane Crawford, 62.

Smith said the shooting was in self-defense after Crawford punched him. Smith told investigators that he shot Crawford in the back with a .22-caliber revolver after the altercation.

Prosecutors contend that Crawford was walking away and was no longer a threat.

Smith testified Tuesday that he thought Crawford was going to get a fence post and return to assault him.

The jury took just under two hours to reach a guilty verdict. The jury's first finding was that Smith was guilty of the lesser included charge of second-degree murder in Crawford's death.

But Arkansas law allows a jury to then further consider a defendant's mental state at the time.

The jury deliberated further and found that Smith was suffering extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the shooting, which was a reasonable excuse under circumstances that would otherwise be murder. That finding led them to arrive at the lesser-included charge of manslaughter.

Manslaughter is punishable by three to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

After hearing the verdict, Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay sent the jury back out to deliberate a sentence. A unanimous verdict was reached about an hour later, but as the jury foreman was about to sign the form, a juror apparently remembered they knew the victim.

Lindsay called the jury back to the courtroom, polled each juror and determined that because the jury had reached unanimous decisions, there was no prejudice and a mistrial or retrial was not necessary.

The defense said they would not pursue a mistrial as they were satisfied with the manslaughter verdict.

For sentencing, the jury recommended three years at the Arkansas Department of Corrections, then recommended the sentence be served as probation.

Lindsay declined the probation recommendation, noting he has never seen a defendant get probation after killing someone. Lindsay sentenced Smith to three years in prison.

Lindsay said the shooting was an intentional act.

"There's no question Mr. Smith intended to shoot Mr. Crawford," the judge said.

Lindsey agreed to allow Smith to stay out on an existing $250,000 bond for two weeks before reporting to the Washington County jail to be taken to prison.

The defense had requested Smith be allowed to remain free on bond until an appeal is decided.

Crawford was shot in the back after an altercation at Smith's home during which Smith said Crawford punched the older man in the face. The altercation was over whether Crawford could move back into a mobile home on the property, which Smith refused, according to prosecutors. Both men had been drinking.

Matt Durrett, prosecuting attorney, argued Crawford was wrong to hit Smith, but he had already left Smith's porch where the altercation had taken place and was walking away. Smith, according to Durrett and police, went inside, retrieved a .22 revolver from the nightstand in his bedroom then returned to the porch and fired a shot that hit Crawford in the middle of the back.

"This defendant had no right to pull that trigger," Durrett said.

Smith testified Tuesday he thought Crawford, a cousin, was going to retrieve a metal fence post to hit him with.

Scott Parks, the defense attorney for Smith, said Smith shot to prevent being attacked again by the younger and much larger Crawford.

"This is the kind of case you have to have a jury decide," Parks said of the verdicts.

Durrett said he was disappointed in the jury verdict but accepted it.

"You always respect what a jury does," Durrett said. "A jury, they're the conscience of the community. I certainly respect it because they put some work in. They put a lot of work in."

Durrett said he believes sympathy played a role because Smith is much worse off, physically, than he was three years ago.

"I think it has taken a toll on him, and they factored that in," Durrett said. "The man they were looking at is quite different."

The case had languished for more than three years during the covid pandemic, when no trials were being held, and Smith's health has declined markedly during that time, both lawyers said.

Parks told jurors he was concerned any prison time would be a death sentence for Smith.