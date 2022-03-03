Progress ongoing for Balado, Wolves

When Arkansas State men's Coach Mike Balado met with reporters virtually Monday afternoon, a reporter posed a straightforward question.

"Are you pleased with the progress of the program?"

Balado paused for a half-second, then dove into his response, almost with an air of defiance in his voice.

"My first year we were 11-21 and this year we're 17-10, so my answer to that is yes," Balado said. "[We have] better players, [we're] continuing to improve in recruiting, we've changed the culture, don't have any kids that you hear about in the news getting arrested [and] all my guys have graduated.

"Absolutely, I think [the program] has improved and I think it's clear."

Whether or not Balado intended it as such, his reply came off as a sales pitch of sorts -- perhaps not coincidental with his contract set to expire at the end of March. But Balado and ASU enter the Sun Belt Conference tournament -- starting this afternoon against No. 11 seed Louisiana-Monroe -- with a chance for his sixth-seeded Red Wolves to demonstrate their development through their play rather than just words spoken into a webcam.

ASU lost four of its final six games, playing its way out of a first-round bye during the month of February.

Concerningly, that's become a trend.

In 2017-18, Balado's first season, the Red Wolves dropped five of their final seven before going out in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament against the Warhawks.

The next year, it was losses in six of the final nine regular-season games before a first-round exit versus South Alabama. In 2019-20, ASU lost eight straight before winning its regular-season finale and then lost in the conference tournament opener to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Although the Red Wolves reached the quarterfinals a year ago for the first time under Balado, that came on the heels of three straight defeats to end the regular season.

"No matter how good you've played all year, no matter how bad you've played all year, no matter how mediocre you've played all year, can you put your best together for 160 minutes between Thursday and Monday?" Balado said. "That's what we're concentrated on, 40 minutes at a time."

ASU's quest for the second NCAA tournament trip in program history begins with Louisiana-Monroe, which knocked off the Red Wolves in Jonesboro a month ago.

INthat game, ASU led for all but 17 seconds in the second half after Nika Metskhvarishvili drained the eventual game-winning three-pointer to cap a 14-point comeback.

A replica of that isn't something the Red Wolves are even considering. Because it's just not an option.

"There's no room for error," Balado said.