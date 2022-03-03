Radio legends sound off for CALS event to benefit Ron Robinson Theater





For the first time ever, four titans of Central Arkansas morning radio will be together on the same stage.

Bob Robbins, Craig O'Neill, "Broadway" Joe Booker and "The Outlaw" Tommy Smith will share memories, stories and a few surprises during "An Evening with the Legends of Radio — Live and Unscripted" on Saturday at Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. Proceeds from the event, which is hosted by the Central Arkansas Library System's Arkansas Sounds series and the theater, will go toward improvements to the venue.

Danny-Joe Crofford, the furiously upbeat marketing wiz who spent more than 20 years working in Arkansas radio, including as a sidekick of Smith's, will moderate the show. He is an unabashed fan of all four DJs, and says getting them together for an event like this has long been a goal.

"This is something I've always wanted to do, to pay homage to the Mount Rushmore of [Central Arkansas] morning radio. It's a one-night only, once-in-a-lifetime event with these legendary figures. This is the first time I've ever had butterflies."

Working in different formats — country for Robbins, pop for O'Neill, R&B for Booker and rock/sports/talk for Smith — the quartet has about 1,000 combined years on the air.

Well, maybe not that much. But close.

Robbins first started in radio at a station in Americus, Ga. He signed on at KAAY in Little Rock in 1967 before moving to KARN and then to KSSN-FM. He now hosts the morning show at KMJX-FM ("The Wolf"). He was inducted into the Country Radio Broadcasters' DJ Hall of Fame in 2008 and was named Broadcast Personality of the Year by the Country Music Association in 1996.

O'Neill started in 1969 at KBTM in Jonesboro before moving to Little Rock's KARN-AM. In 1981 he took the morning shift at KLAZ-FM before moving to KURB-FM ("B-98.5") a decade later. He switched from radio to TV on Jan. 1, 2000, when he became sports anchor at KTHV-11, where he is now news anchor.

Booker, a native of Kingstree, S.C., is an Air Force veteran who got his start in 1976 as an announcer on the Armed Forces Network. He worked at a station in Lonoke and at KOKY-AM before joining KIPR-FM ("Power 92 Jams") 34 years ago. He is the station's program director and morning show host.

Smith, who retired in December, began his radio career in 1974 at KEWP-AM in Little Rock. After serving in the Army, he returned to Little Rock in 1980 and went on the air at KMJX-FM ("Magic 105") where he embraced his outlaw persona. He moved to KABZ-FM ("The Buzz") in 2004.

"I'm happy and excited to be doing this with three of my real good friends in the broadcast business," Robbins says. "I like them all a whole lot, and we're going to have a good time."

Asked if he knew what to expect Saturday, Booker says: "I know Danny-Joe is going to have a lot of surprises, but I have no idea what he has in mind. I'm sure there are going to be some great stories, and the number one thing is for the library to make some money."

Smith, who notes that he has enjoyed sleeping late since his retirement, says "I was really humbled," when he was invited to take part. "It should have been called 'Bob Robbins, Broadway Joe, Craig O'Neill and, oh, yeah, Tommy Smith.'"

"I'm looking forward to Saturday night," O'Neill says, before joking, "even though the BS is going to get really deep."

The years of battling for ratings were filled with "friendly competition," Smith says. "We're all older now and mellowed out."

"A fight will probably break out," O'Neill says with a laugh.

"An Evening with the Legends of Radio — Live and Unscripted"