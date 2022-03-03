Razorbacks beat Mizzou in OT, set up quarterfinal game with top-ranked Gamecocks at SEC Tournament

Arkansas used a 9-0 run in overtime to take control and the Razorbacks defeated Missouri 61-52 on Thursday in the second round of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Sasha Goforth’s three-pointer with 3:23 remaining in overtime gave Arkansas a 53-50 lead and the Razorbacks never trailed again. Arkansas outscored Missouri 13-4 in the extra period after the game was tied 48-48 at the end of regulation.

After the game on SEC Network, Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors praised Goforth's defense throughout the game on Missouri sharpshooter Hayley Frank, who made 2 of 8 shot attempts, scored 5 points and recorded 13 rebounds.

"She has done that every single game. She has guarded the other team's best players, whether it's a big, a little," Neighbors said of Goforth. "I don't know how many shots Hayley Frank got off, but it wasn't as many as normal.

"I (reminded Goforth) of what a valuable tool and how important what she did for us was to staying in the game when our shots weren't falling. If she's not doing that, we're down 12 or 15 instead of five or six."

The Razorbacks (18-12) advanced to play No. 1 South Carolina at noon Friday in the tournament quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Gamecocks (27-1) defeated Arkansas 61-52 on Jan. 16 in Fayetteville.

South Carolina has won six of the last seven SEC Tournament championships. The Razorbacks' 95-89 victory in 2019 was the Gamecocks' only loss in the tournament during that stretch.

Arkansas made 8 of 11 free throws in overtime to put Thursday's away. The Razorbacks were 17 of 25 overall at the line.

Missouri (18-12) took a 50-48 lead on Haley Troup’s jumper in the first minute of overtime, but missed six of its final seven shot attempts.

Troup tied the game 48-48 on her layup with 20 seconds remaining in regulation. Amber Ramirez missed a contested layup on the other end as time expired.

Ramirez, who scored all 17 of her points after halftime, gave Arkansas a 48-46 lead with 25.5 seconds remaining in regulation. Ramirez took an inbounds pass from Samara Spencer and hit a baseline jumper falling out of bounds.

Arkansas trailed 23-17 at halftime after scoring a season low for points in a half. Ramirez hit back-to-back three-pointers late in the third quarter to tie the game 32-32 going to the fourth.

Ramirez scored 10 points in the third quarter.

"I just had to get going," Ramirez told SEC Network. "My teammates kept giving me confidence. I missed a couple of early, easy ones and in the second half they kept giving it to me, and the confidence they built in me was great."

The teams were tied seven times and exchanged the lead eight times, primarily after halftime. It was a closer matchup than the teams’ first two games this season, Arkansas victories of 83-73 and 88-71.

"We play each other all the time, so there are no secrets anymore," Neighbors said.

Makayla Daniels scored 13 points and had a career-high 14 rebounds for the Razorbacks. She missed a couple of layups in the closing minutes of regulation, but made six free throws in overtime.

"I want her on my team no matter what we're playing," Neighbors said. "I don't care what it is...give me Makayla Daniels over almost anybody."

Spencer and Goforth scored the first five points of Arkansas’ overtime run and finished with 11 points apiece.

Troup led Mizzou with 21 points before fouling out late in overtime.

The Razorbacks improved their NCAA Tournament resume with the win. Neighbors said before the game he felt good about his team’s chances of playing in the tournament regardless of the outcome of the Missouri game.



