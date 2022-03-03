Rogers man accused of rape and video voyeurism

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was arrested last week after police received a report that a video exists of a man raping an unconscious woman.

Rikhav S. Vasanwala, 32, was arrested in connection with rape and video voyeurism. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

He was released from custody after posting a $350,000 bond.

Rogers police started investigating after a woman reported she had a video of her being raped, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman told police she obtained a video on Vasanwala's cell phone of him performing multiple sex acts on her, according to the affidavit.

She told police she was unconscious due to the prescription medication Vasanwala had given her, according to the affidavit.

The woman reported she found multiple videos on Vasanwala's phone of him performing sex acts on other women, according to the affidavit. She said she sent the video of Vasanwala raping her to her phone and deleted the other videos from his phone, the affidavit states.

A police detective viewed the video and stated in the affidavit the woman appeared to be unconscious while Vasanwala engaged in sex acts with her, according to the affidavit.

Vasanwala's arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 11 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.

Karren ordered Vasanwala not to have any contact with the woman.