School news: The Citadel, Champlain College, Kansas State

The Citadel

Jonathan Petrovich of Centerton was one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester at The Citadel.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's Dean's List.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, S.C., offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

__

Utah

Lily Tucker of Bella Vista was named to the University of Utah's fall 2021 Dean's List. Tucker's major is listed as Pre-Games BS.

Tucker was among more than 9,600 students named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

__

Champlain College

Nathan Mitchell of Van Buren has been named to the Champlain College President's List for the fall 2021 semester.

Students on the President's List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. Mitchell is currently enrolled in the cybersecurity major.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vt., with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland.

__

UMass

Jiun Tseng Springdale was one of eight outstanding undergraduates who received a fall 2021 Rising Researcher award at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. The Rising Researcher program celebrates students who excel in research, scholarship or creative activity.

Tseng, a Commonwealth College honors student, is part of the UMass Amherst class of 2022 majoring in biology and mathematics. Jiun has worked in two different research labs and earned several fellowships while learning to use mathematical computation to understand biological processes.

__

Mississippi College

Alexis Richards of Bentonville was named to the fall 2021 President's List at Mississippi College.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences located in Clinton, Miss.

__

K State

Nearly 4,480 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2021 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

Included among those honored were:

Fayetteville: Jason Dalton, Matthew Deeds

Harrison: Mazzy Crenshaw

Rogers: Jheovany Hernandez, Grace Jackelen, Lindsey Taylor

Located in Manhattan, Kan., K State opened as the state's land grant college in 1863 and was the first public institution of higher learning in Kansas.

__

Central College

Alec Patterson, a Central College student from Alpena, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.

The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.

Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture.

__

Georgia Tech

Tanner Passmore of Rogers has earned a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Passmore was among approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the school's 261st commencement exercises Dec. 17-18, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

__

UALR

Hannah Krehbiel of Fort Smith was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Krehbiel was initiated at University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Krehbiel is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

__

Iowa

Brian Bednarz of Rogers was among the nearly 1,800 undergraduate, graduate and professional students conferred their degrees in December at the University of Iowa. Bednarz was a student in the Graduate Management Programs whose program of study was Professional MBA Program. The degree awarded was a Master of Business Administration.

The University of Iowa is located in Iowa City.

__

Washburn

Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its fall 2021 graduating class. More than 700 students completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees. Alisha Medlock of Fort Smith completed her Bachelor of Health Science.

Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with nearly 7,000 students and a thousand faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs located in Topeka, Kan.

__

Missouri State

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,000 students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's List. Local students making the list included:

McKayla Austin, of Bentonville; Madison Beecher, of Rogers; Caitlin Berg, of Little Flock; Megan Berg, of Rogers; Brooke Berger, of Bella Vista; Grace Catlin, of Bella Vista; Molly Del Rossi, of Bella Vista; Tara Doepke, of Pea Ridge; Mary Ferguson, of Siloam Springs; Jessica Fortner, of Garfield.

Jayna Glynn, of Bentonville; Kaitlyn Johns, of Centerton; Claire Kincy, of Bentonville; Tyler Livingston, of Rogers; Samantha McCoin, of Bella Vista; Virginia McCorkle, of Bella Vista; Morgan McDougal, of Rogers; Ethan Murgatroyd, of Centerton; Katelyn Palmer, of Bentonville; Lilly Riley, of Bentonville; Emma Russell, of Gravette.

Abbey Smith, of Springdale; Kathryn Taylor, of Rogers; Lydia Thomas, of Bentonville; Ashleigh Vinson, of Bentonville ; Amanda Winters, of Bentonville; Emilye Pool, of Lowell; Julie Jasper, of Harrison; James Stith, of Harrison; Hunter Adams, of Eureka Springs; Vyrid Arbaugh, of Clarksville; Kayla Curry, of Fort Smith; Kennedy Ryan, of Fort Smith.

Trey Davis, of Springdale; Mary Houston, of Fayetteville; Gabrielle Lunn, of Fayetteville; Daisy McDonald, of Springdale; Jaclyn Neff, of Springdale; Regina Pichoff, of Springdale; Hailey Rissinger, of Fayetteville; Jackson Stone, of Prairie Grove ; Beau Stuckey, of Fayetteville; Wendy Torres, of Springdale; Kenzie Derryberry, of Bentonville; and McKenzie Vaughan, of Bella Vista.

Located in Springfield, Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com.