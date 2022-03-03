Spring’s arrival a time to rejoice

Spring is here.

For sure, dying winter's thrashing tail will knock a cold spell or two into us before it finally expires. It might even spit a little more ice and even some snow in our eyes, but the beast is breathing its last.

I hear spring's herald song every morning from the robins that trill outside my bedroom window. I smell it in the air. I feel it on my skin, and I feel it lift my hair.

Sadly, I do regret winter's departure from the fields and woods that beckoned us little more than a month ago. On Tuesday, Bob Rogers of Maumelle and I took a waterfowl viewing tour on the Grand Prairie. A few weeks ago, light geese were plentiful, though not as plentiful as they had been in December and January. They seem to have already headed north.

"All these little potholes out in these fields? Nobody's home," Rogers said. "During the winter, they always have a few ducks on them."

A few northern shovelers were in potholes between Stuttgart and England, a half dozen here and a half dozen there. I dearly miss the big aggregations of ducks that I used to see in potholes after hunts while driving back to Little Rock. Until about 10 years ago, it was common to see mallards, pintails, teal and shovelers bobbing and dabbling around in the shallow water. I haven't seen the same numbers or the diversity in a long time.

In winter's peak, we have geese in the numbers that we used to have ducks. A person in the know at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recently told me that white-fronted goose populations are way down, but that almost the entire North American population spends the winter in Arkansas.

The commission has done a very good thing in leasing portions of private rice crops to provide food for waterfowl and to provide public hunting opportunity through its WRICE Program. Bottomland hardwood forests are important and you can't have too much, but rice is what brought ducks to Arkansas during our duck hunting heyday. We can't have too much of that, either.

Noteworthy is the fact that conversion away from rice farming in southeast Texas many years ago prompted light geese to shift their flyway to Arkansas.

The day after duck season ended, the hardcore turkey hunters revealed where their true passion lies. I have had a great many pre-season turkey conversations with many members of the turkey hunting brotherhood, which includes quite a few women.

These conversations start kind of like this: "With these cool, crisp mornings, I'll bet they're gobbling somewhere!"

Doubtless they are. Tes Randle Jolly of Mississippi, America's preeminent turkey photographer, is already out capturing the year's freshest batch of images.

Another emerging talent is Darcy Daniels of Kansas. We recently had a long conversation about the art of wildlife photography and strategies for marketing freelance photography. She said she has actually broken up with boyfriends that complain about her spending too much time afield photographing animals.

I have always stayed out of the woods in the weeks leading up to turkey season, but I am going to break that tradition this year. I have to work increasingly hard to find turkeys, so some preseason scouting might help reduce some frustration this year. More saliently, I need some spring woodland therapy to re-orient my inner compass. I need to camp at the Old Belfast Hunting Club and immerse myself in everything it has to offer.

Mike Stanley of Highland never quits thinking about turkeys. It's a year-round obsession with him. He sent me a pie graph Tuesday titled, "Arkansas Hunters: Why I Didn't Kill a Turkey." The graph was almost entirely yellow, broken by a sliver of blue. The yellow key said, "Season Starts Too Late, and They Were Done Gobbling."

The blue key said, "I Screwed Up."

"Truth," was my response.

Chris Larson, my favorite spring fishing buddy, enjoyed a couple of enjoyable days on the upper Ouachita River. The smallmouth bass fishing was very good, but the river is unnavigable at the fall line where the river dumps into Lake Ouachita. The lake is so low that walleyes and stripers are unable to get past the fall line to get upstream to their spawning grounds.

Having said that, a friend has caught some big female walleyes at night far upriver. Obviously, a few have made it.