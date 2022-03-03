WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ibeh, Wright win all-conference awards

Two University of Central Arkansas women's basketball players received postseason accolades Wednesday, as forward Lucy Ibeh and guard Randrea Wright were named to the ASUN Conference's All-Conference second team and All-Freshman team respectively.

Ibeh, who was also named to the conference's all-academic team Wednesday, finished the regular season averaging a double-double at 12.8 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Wright, who made 25 starts this season, averaged 9.6 points per game in the regular season and totaled 85 assists and 24 steals.

-- Adam Cole

GOLF

No. 9 UA women finish ninth

The No. 9 University of Arkansas women's golf team finished ninth at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on Wednesday in Hilton Head, S.C., after shooting a 295.

The Razorbacks completed the tournament at 32-over 884. No. 5 Wake Forest won by five strokes.

Kajal Mistry led Arkansas, shooting a final-round 70 to finish at 2-over 215, good for a share of ninth place.

Ela Anacona tied for 16th place at 5-over 218. Julia Gregg (15-over 228) finished in a tie for 65th place, while Cory Lopez and Miriam Ayora both tied for 68th place at 16-over 229.

UALR takes second in Nevada

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock earned a second-place finish Wednesday at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate in Henderson, Nev.

The Trojans shot a 17-under 847, thanks in part to Anton Albers and Jansen Smith both finishing in the top five individually. Albers was second and Smith fifth. Albers shot a final-round 67 to complete his tournament at 13-under 203, while Jansen had a 69 on Wednesday to finish at 8-under 208.

West Virginia won the event at 28-under 836.

Arkansas State finished seventh at 2-over 866.

In addition to Albers and Smith, Magnus Lomholt tied for 28th place with a 1-over 217. Marcel Rauch (tied for 39th place) was at 4-over 220 and Nicolas Horder came in a tie for 49th place at 8-over 224. Archie Smith played as an individual and was 15th at 3-under 213.

For ASU, Luka Naglic led the Red Wolves with a final-round 68 to finish 2-under 214, good for a share of 16th place. Jack Madden and Christofer Rahm both tied for 28th place with a 1-over 217. Devyn Pappas (tied for 32nd place) completed the tournament at 2-over 218. Lucas Cena tied for 74th place at 15-over 231. Playing as an individual, Felix Krammer tied for 21st place at 1-under 215.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services