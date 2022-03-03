State teams hopeful in GAC Tournament

At FireLake Arena

Shawnee, Okla.

MEN

FIRST ROUND

Today’s Games

Oklahoma Baptist vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State, noon

Southeastern Oklahoma State vs. East Central (Okla.), 5:45 p.m

Friday’s Games

Southern Nazarene vs. Henderson State, noon

Northwestern Oklahoma State vs. Southern Arkansas, 2:15 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday’s games

TBD vs. TBD, noon

TBD vs. TBD, 2:15 p.m.

FINALS

Sunday’s games

TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m.

As the Great American Conference kicks off its league championships in Shawnee, Okla., the Natural State will be well-represented.

Four schools -- Henderson State, Southern Arkansas, Harding and Arkansas Tech -- will all be taking part in the GAC's postseason weekend. Five programs, which include both Henderson State's men and women, Southern Arkansas' men, and Harding and Tech's women, are seeded.

"When tournament play comes around, you've got to just take it possession by possession," Henderson State men's Coach Jimmy Elgas said. "It's coach-speak a little bit ... but it's just a whole new season."

Elgas' Reddies, the No. 5 seed on the men's side, is two years removed from a GAC championship and will be looking for its fourth consecutive semifinal appearance this weekend.

Henderson State is in the bottom half of the GAC in scoring offense, but the Reddies boast the fourth-best scoring defense in the conference, averaging 68.7 points allowed per game. Offensively, the Reddies are led by guard Alvin Miles, who averaged 10.3 points per game, making him the only HSU player averaging double figures.

The other men's squad from Arkansas, SAU, is the No. 6 seed and are coming off their first-ever GAC championship appearance a season ago, where the Muleriders lost 75-74 to Arkansas-Monticello.

The Muleriders have the third highest-scoring offensive in the GAC, averaging 75.3 points per game. Forward Devante Brooks provides a significant spark, averaging 17.6 points per game, which is third best in the conference. Brooks averages a double-double, as his 11.2 rebounds per game are the most in the conference.

Both the Reddies and the Muleriders begin tournament play Friday, with Henderson State against No. 4-seed Southern Nazarene at noon and Southern Arkansas against No. 3-seed Northwestern Oklahoma State at 2:15 p.m.

In the women's tournament, Harding, a No. 3 seed, is the highest-seeded team from Arkansas with Henderson State following at No. 4 and Arkansas Tech at No. 7.

"It's going to be tough," Henderson State women's Coach Jill Thomas said of the tournament. "One thing about the Arkansas side, the women's side, is that we're really scoring heavy. There's a few [teams] in Oklahoma that are offensive-driven, but on the Arkansas side, you're going to see a lot more offense."

Half of the GAC's women's teams average 70-plus points per game, with five of the six being from Arkansas. Thomas' Reddies average the third-highest mark in points per game (78.6), while the Golden Suns average the fourth-most (73.7) and the Bisons average the fifth-most (73.1).

Henderson State's Ashley Farrar is the second-highest scoring player from among the GAC's Arkansas programs, behind only Ouachita Baptist's Aspen Thorton. Farrar averages 17.3 points per game, which is fifth-best in the GAC. Lani Snowden (10.7) and Karrington Whaley (10.3) also average double-digit points for the Reddies.

Harding is led by the duo of Sage Hawley and Hannah Collins, who average a respective 15.9 and 14.4 points per game. Hawley also averages 9.8 rebounds per game.

Arkansas Tech boasts multiple scoring threats, as Kayley Shipman (16.2), Jayana Sanders (14.2), Ashlei Lopez (13.3) and Sydnee Wynn (11.8) all average 10-plus points per game.

The Golden Suns will kick off women's tournament action today, playing No. 2-seed Southern Nazarene at 2:15 p.m. Henderson State and Harding will follow in that order Friday, with the Reddies playing No. 5-seed East Central (Okla.) at 5:45 p.m., and the Bisons playing No. 6-seed Northwestern Oklahoma State at 8 p.m.