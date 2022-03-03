State Tournament Preview Capsules

CLASS 4A

WHEN Today-Monday

WHERE Magnolia High School

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Boys: Mills; Girls: Harrison

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: Mills (2021), Mills/Magnolia (2020), Magnolia (2019), Baptist Prep (2018), Baptist Prep (2017); Girls: Harrison (2021), Farmington/Star City (2020), Batesville (2019), Central Ark. Christian (2018), Pocahontas (2017)

FAVORITES Boys: Magnolia, Farmington; Girls: Farmington, Nashville

SLEEPERS Boys: Mills; Girls: Pulaski Academy

MUST-SEE PERFORMERS Boys: Derrian Ford (Magnolia), Layne Taylor (Farmington), Weston Teague (Berryville); Girls: Jenna Lawrence (Farmington), Jaidyn Koerdt (Pulaski Academy), Shayla Doss (Magnolia)

NEXT-UP PERFORMERS Boys: James Elgas (Arkadelphia); Girls: Ky Wilson (Lonoke)

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: Watson Chapel vs. Blytheville; Girls: Wynne vs. Harrison

NOTEWORTHY Farmington's boys and girls have won a combined 40 straight games. Neither has lost a game since December. ... Mills senior Javion Guy-King, who suffered a broken foot in November, returned in the Comets' 4A-East regional opener against Pocahontas on Feb. 26. ... Pulaski Academy, which was ranked No. 1 in the girls preseason poll, started 4-7 but has since won 19 of its last 20 games.

CLASS 3A

WHEN Today-Monday

WHERE North Arkansas College, Harrison

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Boys: Harding Academy; Girls: Mayflower

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: Harding Academy (2021), Rivercrest/Osceola (2020), Ashdown (2019), McGehee (2018), Episcopal Collegiate (2017); Girls: Mayflower (2021), Mountain View/Valley Springs (2020), Mountain View (2019), Charleston (2018), Hoxie (2017)

FAVORITES Boys: Osceola, Mayflower; Girls: Bergman, Lamar

SLEEPERS Boys: Dumas; Girls: Episcopal Collegiate

MUST-SEE PERFORMERS Boys: Daylen Love (Osceola), Mike Reddick (Dumas), Rece Hipp (Rose Bud); Girls: Maddi Holt (Bergman), Heaven Sanchez (Booneville), Avery Marsh (Episcopal Collegiate)

NEXT-UP PERFORMERS Boys: Kellen Robinson (Episcopal Collegiate); Girls: Kori Sanders (Lamar)

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: Episcopal Collegiate vs. Lake Village; Girls: Mountain View vs. Valley Springs

NOTEWORTHY The Bergman Lady Panthers have won all 39 of their games by at least 10 points. ... There will be a new boys champ after Harding Academy failed to make the state tournament. ... Osceola has won 15 straight games. ... Mountain View and Valley Springs, former conference rivals who shared the 2020 state title, will play in a first-round matchup. Last year, the two played in the second round, where Valley Springs won 36-35. ... Elkins (27-4) hasn't been beaten in 2022. The Elks' last loss was on Dec. 28 against Siloam Springs.

CLASS 2A

WHEN Today-Monday

WHERE Junction City High School

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Boys: Marianna; Girls: Melbourne

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: Marianna (2021), England (2020), England (2019), Earle (2018), Earle (2017); Girls: Melbourne (2021), Melbourne (2020), Melbourne (2019), Earle (2018), Quitman (2017)

FAVORITES Boys: Marianna, Lavaca; Girls: Melbourne, Marmaduke

SLEEPERS Boys: Eureka Springs; Girls: Bigelow

MUST-SEE PERFORMERS Boys: Damian Bohlman (Acorn), Matthew Lester (Eureka Springs), K.J. McDaniel (Cutter-Morning Star); Girls: Kenley McCarn (Melbourne), Bean Hoffman (Marmaduke), Kate Cheek (Cotter)

NEXT-UP PERFORMERS Boys: Cooper Rabjohn (Rector); Girls: Alyson Edwards (Mansfield)

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: Lavaca vs. Earle; Girls: Fordyce vs. Quitman

NOTEWORTHY The Melbourne Lady Bearkatz, who have won 62 games in a row dating back to last season, will be going for their fourth consecutive state title. ... Lavaca recently had its 30-game winning streak snapped by Eureka Springs but enter as one of the favorites in a wide-open field. ... Mansfield is coming off its first regional title in 35 years when the Lady Tigers beat Cotter in the 2A-West region final. ... Earle and Lavaca will play in the postseason for the second year in a row. The Bulldogs won their second-round meeting 59-50 last season. ... Fordyce is taking a 21-game winning streak into its game against Quitman.

CLASS 1A

WHEN Today-Monday

WHERE Morrilton High School

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Boys: Viola; Girls: Rural Special

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: Viola (2021), Nevada (2020), Izard County (2019), Guy-Perkins (2018), Guy-Perkins (2017); Girls: Rural Special (2021), Kirby (2020), Wonderview (2019), Wonderview (2018), Bay (2017)

FAVORITES Boys: West Side Greers Ferry, Marked Tree; Girls: Norfork, Mammoth Spring

SLEEPERS Boys: Wonderview; Girls: Mount Vernon-Enola

MUST-SEE PERFORMERS Boys: Travis Gentry (West Side Greers Ferry), Caleb Squires (Wonderview), Colbie West (Bradley); Girls: Keely Blanchard/Liza Shoddy (Norfork), Dessie McCarty/Marlee Raby (Mount Vernon-Enola), Sarah Carlton (West Side Greers Ferry)

NEXT-UP PERFORMERS Boys: Evan Goldman (The New School); Girls: Brynn Washam (Mammoth Spring)

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: The New School vs. West Side Greers Ferry; Girls: Kingston vs. Rural Special

NOTEWORTHY New School vs. West Side Greers Ferry may be the best matchup of any of the openers. The teams played Oct. 28 in a game that the Eagles won 54-41. West Side Greers Ferry also won the second-round battle a year ago. ... Girls' favorites Norfork and Mammoth Spring played in a regional final earlier this week. Mammoth Spring held on to win 60-56. ... Wonderview's Caleb Squires scored a school-record 51 points during a regional semifinal game vs. Guy-Perkins. He followed that with 24 points in a blowout over Clarendon. ... Since its season-opening loss to Mammoth Spring, the only team to beat the Mount Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks is Class 2A Quitman. ... Marked Tree dropped its first game of the year to Trumann, but the Indians haven't lost since.