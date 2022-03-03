State’s economy stable in 2 reports

Economic conditions in Arkansas remain relatively unchanged over the first two months of the year as consumer prices continue to rise, though buyers are not being scared away by the increases, according to two reports issued this week.

The Federal Reserve Bank's Beige Book issued Wednesday noted economic conditions in Arkansas and surrounding states were flat while the Mid-America Business Conditions Index from Creighton University reported Arkansas dipped slightly to 59.8 from 60.6. A rating of 50 or above is considered positive.

Several factors, including labor shortages, price increases and Omicron-related disruptions, all contributed to the flat economic results found by the Fed.

"We haven't seen a whole lot of growth over the first few months of the year," Nathan Jefferson, a regional economist with the Fed, said Wednesday. "We did see a little slower economic growth in this period and a little more pessimistic outlook from the regional businesses that we talked to."

Likewise, the Creighton findings also uncovered a growing pessimism and more concerns that economic growth could slow over the coming months.

Looking ahead six months, the report noted more anxiety among businesses related to the Russia-Ukraine war, concern over impending interest rate increases and soaring inflation. Economic optimism "tumbled to a record low of 19.5, and down from 36.2 in January and supply chain disruptions combined to hammer business confidence," said Ernie Goss, the Creighton economist who oversees the report.

Though the Fed reported employers are making "robust wage increases" in the region, it's still difficult finding enough workers to fill positions. One byproduct of the labor shortage is that retailers are "behind on raising prices to consumers" because they can't find workers to change prices fast enough for goods that are on store shelves.

As a result, businesses are moving to more efficient processes. "Retailers also reported plans to utilize electronic price tags to reduce the labor needed to change prices," the Beige Book said.

Price increases, when implemented, are being passed along with little resistance from buyers, the Fed found. "Firms reported improved ability to pass on price increases and anticipate continued increases," the Beige Book said.

Both reports noted improved manufacturing activity in Arkansas.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, Arkansas' durable goods producers have expanded at a solid and positive pace, while nondurable goods manufacturers in the state have experienced a downturn in overall economic activity," the Creighton survey found.

The Beige Book report said production was down slightly for manufacturers in the state though new orders were on the rise.

"Firms told us they saw slightly higher demand but it was difficult for production to increase to match up to that," Jefferson said, noting that labor shortages and supply chain snarls that tie up delivery of products or equipment is slowing output.

To meet demand, businesses are turning to advanced-manufacturing processes. "Firms continue to invest in process automation to address the systemic workforce shortage," the Beige Book said, "with one manufacturing company in Arkansas tripling their number of robotic welders."

Over the entire region, the Creighton business index climbed to 64 in February, up from 56.2 in January.

The Fed's regional Beige Book covers all of Arkansas and parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Creighton's monthly survey includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

For the remainder of 2022, 43.5% of companies in the Creighton survey ranked supply disruptions as their greatest expected challenge. Nearly 35% said finding and hiring qualified workers was the top concern.