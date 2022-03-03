Sections
Super Quiz: Whose Island(s)?

Today at 1:41 a.m.

1. Bermuda

2. Puerto Rico

3. Macau

4. Greenland

5. St. Pierre and Miquelon

6. Faroe Islands

7. Aruba

8. New Caledonia

9. Madeira

ANSWERS:

1. United Kingdom

2. The U.S.

3. China

4. Denmark

5. France

6. Denmark

7. Netherlands

8. France

9. Portugal

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Whose Island(s)?

