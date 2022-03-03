1. Bermuda
2. Puerto Rico
3. Macau
4. Greenland
5. St. Pierre and Miquelon
6. Faroe Islands
7. Aruba
8. New Caledonia
9. Madeira
ANSWERS:
1. United Kingdom
2. The U.S.
3. China
4. Denmark
5. France
6. Denmark
7. Netherlands
8. France
9. Portugal
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Whose Island(s)?